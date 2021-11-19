Delivery person chased by axe-wielding man demanding pizza: Winnipeg police

WINNIPEG -

Police are looking for a suspect after a pizza delivery person in Winnipeg was chased by an axe-wielding person who had a hankering for pizza.

On Thursday around 8:40 p.m., officers were called to a report of an armed robbery in the 400 block of Stradbrook Avenue.

Police said a man was delivering pizza in the area when he was confronted by another man, who, "brandished an axe and demanded the pizza."

Police said the delivery person ran and was chased for a while, but was able to get to safety uninjured.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating and is asking anyone with information to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.