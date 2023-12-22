WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Dense fog causing poor visibility in parts of Manitoba

    Portage and Main is covered in fog on Dec. 22, 2023. (CTV News Winnipeg photo) Portage and Main is covered in fog on Dec. 22, 2023. (CTV News Winnipeg photo)

    Drivers in southern Manitoba will need to be careful on Friday morning as foggy conditions cause poor visibility.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a fog advisory for a number of communities on Friday morning, including Winnipeg, Brandon, Dauphin, Portage la Prairie and Steinbach, saying that the areas are covered by a dense fog.

    The weather is expected to clear up later this morning.

    ECCC warns that the fog may significantly reduce visibility in affected areas.

    Fog in Winnipeg on Dec. 22, 2023. (Source: Kayla Rosen/CTV News)

