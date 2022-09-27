Disappearance of Vernon Otto now being investigated as a homicide: RCMP

RCMP is now investigating the disappearance of a Manitoba man four years ago as a homicide.

Vernon Otto, who was 66 years old at the time of his disappearance, was last seen in Stead, Man., when he met with his family on the morning of May 29, 2018.

Otto said he was going to run errands, do yard work at his home and planned to go look at a crawler tractor.

Officers say he was spoken to later that day at around 1 p.m., and was believed to be working in his field near Stead. RCMP said this was the last confirmed contact anyone had with him.

One day later, his burned pickup truck was found a short distance from his home on Road 94 Northwest of Highway 12. RCMP said the cause of the fire was determined to be arson.

A map provided by Manitoba RCMP show key locations in the investigation into Vernon Otto's disappearance. Police are looking to speak with anyone who had potential business dealing with Vernon regarding the purchase or sale of a crawler tractor or any large construction or farming implement in May of 2018.

Earlier this month, RCMP asked the public for tips and information in connection with Otto’s disappearance. They also distributed information pamphlets in the Stead area looking for information.

“Based on the tips received, in conjunction with evidence gathered over the past four years, RCMP Major Crime Services is now investigating Vernon Otto’s disappearance as a homicide,” a release from RCMP reads.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have seen or had contact with Otto on May 29, 2018, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Anyone with information can call the RCMP Tip Line at 1-888-673-3316.

- with files from CTV News' Katherine Dow