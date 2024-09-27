Discovery of dead cat in West End deemed 'suspicious' police say

Winnipeg police say the death of a cat in the West End area is suspicious, as officers investigate a slew of feline deaths in the city.

On Thursday afternoon, Winnipeg police along with Animal Services were responding on Simcoe Street between St. Matthews Avenue and Ellice Avenue.

Police confirmed a dead cat was located in the area.

“It was suspicious in nature,” a police spokesperson told CTV News in an email. “Police are investigating this one along with other suspicious cat deaths in the city.”

It comes amid a rise in dead cats turning up in the city – particularly in the Point Douglas area.

As CTV News previously reported, Krista Blahut has found five cats along the river that have been mutilated or dismembered.

“We have gotten reports too about other cats that have died in similar manners, just all around the Pritchard, Point Douglas area,” she told CTV News previously.

Police have said it is investigating along with the city’s Animal Services.

When CTV News reached out to Animal Services Friday requesting information about the cat found on Simcoe Street, they deferred comment to police.