Disgraced former Winnipeg football coach sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexual assault

A disgraced former Winnipeg high school football coach convicted of sexual assault and luring will spend 20 years behind bars.

It was silent in the Manitoba courtroom Monday as sheriffs led Kelsey McKay away to begin serving his sentence. McKay avoided eye contact with survivors of his crimes.

The 54-year-old man had pleaded guilty in July 2023 of nine counts of sexual assault and two counts of luring.

“Mr. McKay abused children for his own gratification. There is no excuse for what he has done and there is no cure for the havoc he wreaked,” Provincial Judge Raymond Wyant said in a lengthy decision read out in court.

He sentenced McKay to a total sentence of 54 years, which was reduced to 20 years in prison.

McKay had been a prominent figure in Winnipeg’s football community, as a coach and physical education teacher at Churchill High School and Vincent Massey Collegiate.

Court heard McKay used his “considerable power” in the community and position of trust – having been described as a “father figure” – to lure and sexually assault his victims.

The victims cannot be identified due to a publication ban.

“You broke that sacred bond of trust. You took advantage of that trust. You took advantage of young vulnerable children for your own self and selfish satisfaction,” Wyant said, adding McKay psychologically manipulated his victims and ensured their silence through fear.

“You used vulnerability to your advantage in your twisted game. Shame on you Mr. McKay. Shame on you.”

Court heard McKay’s victims were between 13 and 18 years old at the time of the assaults. Many of them told the court they suffered with mental health, substance abuse and suicidal thoughts in the aftermath of the assaults. One victim died by suicide shortly after speaking to police.

Wyant said McKay’s crimes will have a lifelong and life-altering impact on the survivors.

“Like a thief, Mr. McKay stole their innocence and their childhood. Like a killer, Mr. McKay murdered part of their soul and their being. And in no way can Mr. McKay ever repay that debt for what he stole,” Wyant said.

Speaking to the survivors, some of whom were in the courtroom Monday, Wyant said what happened to them was not their fault.

“You were children. You were guiltless. You put your faith in the hands of someone you saw as a friend, as a mentor, as a teacher, as a coach, as someone larger-than-life to you,” he said. “It is my sincerest hope that each and every one of you and your families will find an important part today in your journey of healing.”

McKay’s defence had been seeking a sentence of 13 years and three months, while the Crown had asked for a sentence of 25 years. Wyant said while he agrees with the Crown’s sentence, he noted it did not take into account McKay’s guilty plea – a mitigating factor.

This ultimately led him to deliver the sentence of 20 years. The sentence comes with a mandatory DNA and sexual offender registry order, along with other prohibitions such as an order banning McKay from ever contacting the victims, and ever attending a school ground or community centre, and banned from seeking work or volunteering with children 16 years old or younger.