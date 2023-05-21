Distinguished Gentleman's Ride raises money for men's health

Winnipeg drivers may have spotted a group of spiffy-looking motorcyclists cruising through the city Sunday afternoon. It's part of a global movement to raise money for men's health, and look great doing it.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride is an annual event that brings motorcycle enthusiasts around the world together to raise money and awareness for men's health and mental health issues.

The event was founded in Sydney, Australia, inspired by a photo of Mad Men character Don Draper on a classic motorcycle wearing a suit.

Marc Perreault co-hosted the Winnipeg ride this year. He said the movement has grown quickly. "The whole idea of getting dressed up dapper and riding motorcycles really catches the public's eye in a positive way," he said.

More than 50 riders dressed up to the nines and met at Moto 49 on Mission Street to begin the ride. The route took them north up Henderson Highway to Lockport, then over to Highway 9 and south down Main Street.

The sharp-dressed riders then turned up Portage Avenue to end the ride at Torque Brewing in St. James for an after party.

Money raised in Winnipeg will go to the Movember foundation, which supports men's health issues like prostate and testicular cancer. Perreault said the ride is also about mental health, which is equally important.

"I'm a father of three boys and I've been raising my kids to know that it's okay to speak about their feelings," he said. "I'm quite proud to be a part of this."

Perreault was able to meet his personal fundraising goal of $1000, contributing to Winnipeg's total of nearly 15,000. Donations are being accepted at gentlemansride.com.