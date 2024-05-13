Doctors, businessmen and musicians named to Order of Manitoba

Twelve Manitobans are set to receive the Order of Manitoba, the province’s highest honour, this summer.

“The accomplishments of the women and men who will receive the 2024 Order of Manitoba exemplifies their commitment to the community at the local, national and international levels,” Lt.-Gov. Anita Neville said in a news release Sunday. “The impact of their leadership has made a unique mark on this province and its people with achievements that both impress and inspire.”

The Order of Manitoba recognizes recipients’ social, cultural, and economic contributions to the province.

The 12 Manitobans chosen to receive the 2024 Order of Manitoba are:

Elder Mae Louise Campbell (Clan Mothers Healing Village)

Elder Mae Louise Campbell – a Métis/Saulteaux woman who has worked with Indigenous women and two-spirit people for the past 45 years. She also sat on Canada’s National Task Force on Trafficking of Women and Girls in Canada.

Sen. Murray Sinclair poses for a photo outside his Senate office on Parliament Hill Tuesday September 20, 2016 in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

The Honourable Murray Sinclair – a First Nations lawyer who chaired the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada. He was also the first Indigenous judge appointed in Manitoba, and served in the Senate of Canada.

Former Manitoba speaker of the Manitoba Legislature Myrna Driedger is photographed in the new indigenous art exhibit at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg Thursday, November 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Myrna Driedger – a 25-year member of the Manitoba Legislative Assembly who served two terms as Speaker. Driedger also founded the Nellie McClung Foundation, and advocates for missing and exploited children.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer, speaks at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Wednesday, Dec.16, 2020. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

Dr. Brent Roussin – Manitoba’s chief public health officer who helped lead the province’s COVID-19 response.

Dr. Marcia Anderson, public health lead, Manitoba First Nation Pandemic Response Coordination Team speaks about COVID-19 vaccination initiatives and answers media questions during a COVID-19 live-streamed press conference at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Friday, March 5, 2020. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

Dr. Marcia Anderson – a renowned physician who served as the public health lead for Manitoba’s First Nations COVID-19 pandemic response team.

Dave Johnston (Facebook: Johnston Group)

David Johnston – a business executive who founded both the Johnston Group and Johnston Family Foundation. His work helps fund community organizations and social services.

Ron Paley (Jazz Winnipeg)

Ronald Paley – an acclaimed musician and composer who led the Ron Paley Big Band. He also played bass with the big bands of Buddy Rich and Woody Herman.

Bob Williams (supplied photo)

Robert (Bob) Williams – a philanthropist who supports the arts, nature conservancy and the armed forces. He serves as an honorary colonel with the Fort Garry Horse Regiment.

Chad Swayze (Facebook)

Chad Swayze – a firefighter who helped Winnipeg host the 2023 World Police and Fire Games. He also championed including a fire truck in the 2017 Winnipeg Pride Parade for the first time.

Michel D. Lagacé (Facebook)

Michel D. Lagacé – an arts supporter who has chaired several different boards, and has helped preserve Franco-Manitoban history and heritage.

James E Cohen (LinkedIn)

James Cohen – a philanthropist who has chaired several boards and committees. He also founded the band Prairie Root Rockers.

Connie Walker (United Way)Connie Walker – the former president and CEO of United Way advanced front-line services while helping youth and families in the community.

Appointments to the Order of Manitoba, which was established in 1999, are made by the chancellor based on the recommendations of an advisory council. The advisory council uses nominations from the public, which can be made online.

The formal investiture ceremony will be held on July 11 at the Legislative Building.