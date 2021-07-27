WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are warning dog owners to be vigilant after receiving reports that two dogs were intentionally poisoned.

Police received two reports from pet owners in the Minto neighbourhood, after the animals got sick from eating what was confirmed to be rodent poison.

"The rodent poison was contained in a plastic bag and had been thrown into their yards," police said in a news release.

"One of the dogs was medically treated and released, while the other dog died due to ingesting the poison."

Police are encouraging pet owners to report any suspicious circumstances involving their pets eating a poisonous substance that has been thrown in their yard.

If this happens, police said pet owners should get help from a veterinarian immediately.

Police said animal cruelty is a Criminal Code offence, and pet owners can report it online or by calling the non-emergency line at 204-986-6222.