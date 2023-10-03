Dougald Lamont stepping down as Manitoba Liberal leader

The Manitoba Liberals will be in search of a new leader as Dougald Lamont has announced he is stepping down as party leader.

"Ultimately the people have decided and sometimes you get caught in a wave and it doesn't seem to matter what you do," the Manitoba Liberal Leader said during a concession speech Tuesday evening.

“I always knew this was a possibility, but we had to hope beyond hope, and keep working, and do everything we could to run the best possible campaign that we could, and we did, and I’m incredibly proud,” Lamont added.

Lamont has been the MLA for St. Boniface since 2018 when he won in a byelection.

He is currently trailing the NDP's Robert Loiselle by several hundred votes.

This is a developing story. More details to come.