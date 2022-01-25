Drop in gas rates coming next week for Manitoba customers: Public Utilities Board

Manitobans will soon be paying less for their gas bills – a rate decrease is set to take effect next week.

The Public Utilities Board (PUB) has approved an application from Centra Gas Manitoba to decrease the current primary gas rate. The decrease – which cuts rates from $0.1916/m3 to $0.1343/m3 – is set to take effect Feb. 1, 2022.

According to the PUB, the new rate is projected to cut a typical residential customer's bill by 14.2 per cent, which amounts to about $121 per year.

"Primary Gas rates for customers that have signed fixed-term fixed-price contracts, with either Centra or a private broker, are not affected," the PUB said in its notice of decision released on Tuesday.

The PUB said the primary gas rates will be reviewed again on May 1, 2022.