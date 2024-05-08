Grab your gear: Camping season set to kick off in Manitoba

WINNIPEG
    Get your gear ready – camping season has officially arrived in Manitoba.

    According to a release from the province, at least eight provincial parks in southern Manitoba are opening this coming weekend.

    The province says there have been improvements made to several provincial campgrounds.

    Nutimik Lake Museum in Whiteshell Provincial Park has been redeveloped.

    There are new playgrounds at Kiche Manitou in Spruce Woods, Winnipeg Beach, White Lake, and Whitefish Lake.

    Wastewater treatment system upgrades have been completed at Asessippi, Birds Hill, and Paint Lake provincial parks, and there is a new washroom and shower facility at Bakers Narrow.

    Meantime, all other provincial park campgrounds will open up over the May long weekend.

    If you’re interested in making a camping reservation, head here or call 1-888-482-2267.

