Economy, housing and safety dominate Manitoba party leaders forum

PC Leader Heather Stefanson (left), NDP leader Wab Kinew and Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont take part in a party leaders forum on Sept. 11, 2023 (Image source: Glenn Pismenny/CTV News Winnipeg) PC Leader Heather Stefanson (left), NDP leader Wab Kinew and Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont take part in a party leaders forum on Sept. 11, 2023 (Image source: Glenn Pismenny/CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News