WINNIPEG -- Manitobans can find out more information on the riding of Dauphin – Swan River – Neepawa, including who is running, the riding's political history and demographics.

CANDIDATES

Note: a * indicates an incumbent

Conservative Party of canada – Dan Mazier*

Liberal Party of Canada – Kevin Carlson

Green Party of Canada – Shirley Lambrecht

People's Party of Canada – Donnan McKenna

Christian Heritage Party of Canada – Jenni Johnson

2019 FEDERAL ELECTION

Dan Mazier won the riding in 2019 securing 64.2 per cent of the vote, handily beating the NDP and Liberal candidates.

HISTORY

The Dauphin – Swan River – Neepawa riding was created following the 2012 federal electoral boundaries redistribution. The riding was legally declared an electoral district in 2013.

Prior to the redistribution, the majority of the current riding’s land was a part of the Dauphin—Swan River—Marquette riding.

BOUNDARIES

The riding sits between Lake Winnipegosis and the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border and it includes Dauphin, Roblin, Rivers, Minnedosa, Neepawa, and Swan River.

The riding is also home to 11 First Nations.

INDUSTIRES

The riding includes the Riding Mountain National Park of Canada, as well as Duck Mountain Provincial Park and Porcupine Provincial Forest. It is mainly an agricultural riding, with large grain and oilseed farms, though it also offers employment in forestry and tourism.

DEMOGRAPHICS

Note: The demographic information is from the 2016 census

The area has a population of 87,527 and the average income is $37,148.

Of all those who live in the area, 3.9 per cent identify as a visible minority, while 26.5 per cent of people identify as Indigenous.