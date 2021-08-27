WINNIPEG -- Find out who is running in Elmwood--Transcona and read about the riding's political history and demographics.

Candidates

Note: * indicates an incumbent candidate.

Daniel Blaikie (Incumbent) – NDP *

Sara Mirwaldt – Liberal Party of Canada

Rejeanne Caron – Conservative Party of Canada

Jamie Cumming – People’s Party of Canada

2019 Federal Election

It was a tough battle between Lawrence Toet and the NDP’s Daniel Blaikie. In the end, Blaikie won the riding by more than 3,500 votes.

History

• The riding was created 1976, though at the time it was named Winnipeg – Birds Hill.

• In 1987 the riding was renamed Winnipeg-Transcona.

• New Democrat Bill Blaikie was elected the following year in 1988. He won nine straight victories, including his last run in 2006.

• In 2004, the riding name was changed again, to Elmwood – Transcona.

• In 2008, NDP’s Jim Maloway won the riding, but lost to Conservative’s Lawrence Toet in the next election.

• Daniel Blaikie, the son of Bill Blaikie, won the riding back for the New Democratic Party in 2015.

Boundaries

• To the west, the riding includes the neighbourhoods of Rossmere, Bronx , Valley Gardens, and Elmwood.

• To the east are the neighbourhoods of Regent, Kern and Canterbury Parks, Mission Gardens, Springfield Heights, and Lakeside Meadows.

• The riding stretches east to the Red River floodway.

Industries

• There is a heavy industrial presence in Transcona, with the CNR shops and rail yards, and the industrial park.

• It includes New Flyer Industries, a transit-bus manufacturing leader in North America. Also DeFehr Furniture, a home and retail furnishings manufacturer.

• Includes the Club Regent Casino and Event Centre, and the Transcona Historical Museum.

Demographics

Note: according to Statistics Canada’s 2016 census data

• Has a population of 92,738

• Average income in the riding is $40,444

• 21.5 per cent identify of the population as a visible minority

• 13.6 per cent of the population identify as Indigenous