WINNIPEG -- Find out who is running in Kildonan--St. Paul and read about the riding's political history and demographics.

Candidates

Note: a * indicates an incumbent candidate.

Raquel Dancho – Conservative Party of Canada *

Mary-Jane Bennet – Liberal

Emily Clark – NDP

Sean Howe – People’s Party of Canada

2019 Federal Election

The Conservative Party’s Raquel Dancho won the riding by 7,500 votes, beating out Liberal incumbent MaryAnn Mihychuk.

Mihychuk was the first Liberal candidate elected in the riding since its creation.

History

In 2003 the riding was created from the Winnipeg North – St. Paul, Winnipeg North Centre, and the Winnipeg – Transcona ridings.

Tory MP Joy Smith won the riding’s first election by fewer than 300 votes. She won three more consecutive elections in 2006, 2008, and 2011.

Smith is best known for her work in combating human trafficking.

Smith retired from federal politics in 2015, leaving the riding open for Mihychuk’s win.

Boundaries

Kildonan – St.Paul makes up the northern end of Winnipeg, including the rural municipalities of East and West St. Paul.

To the south, the riding includes the northeast Kildonan section of Winnipeg.

Kildonan was part of the original 1817 Red River Settlement.

Demographics

Note: according to Statistics Canada’s 2016 census data