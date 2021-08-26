WINNIPEG -- Manitobans can find out more information on the riding of Portage-Lisgar, including who is running, the riding's political history and demographics.

Candidates

2019 Federal Election

Tory Incumbent Candice Bergen handily won her fourth federal election by 26,821 votes. She’s represented Portage - Lisgar as MP since 2008.

History

• The riding was created in 1996 from the Lisgar-Marquette, Portage-Interlake, and Provencher ridings.

• The riding has always been right-wing. It first elected the Reform Party of Canada in 1997, then the Canadian Alliance in 2000.

• Since 2003 the riding has remained under Conservative representation.

• Brian Pallister, the premier of Manitoba, was elected MP in 2000 under the Canadian Alliance Party. He served three consecutive seats until 2008 when he announced his retirement from federal politics.

Boundaries

• The U.S. borders the south of the riding, with Lake Manitoba bordering the north.

• Includes the cities of Portage la Prairie, Winkler, Morden, Morris and St. Claude, and the towns of Carman and Altona.

• Includes Long Plain and Swan Lake First Nations.

Industries

• This riding includes the world potato processing leader McCain Foods and Simplot.

• It includes many rural farms, food processing plants, nurseries, and greenhouses.

• Portage claims to be the strawberry capital of the world, and is home to the world’s largest Coca Cola can.

• Includes the majority of the Red River Valley, an area prone to flooding during spring melts.

Demographics

Note: according to Statistics Canada’s 2016 census data

• Has a population of 97,354

• Average income in the riding is $40,917

• 3.2 per cent identify of the population as a visible minority

• 11.4 per cent of the population identify as Indigenous