WINNIPEG -- Find out who is running in Provencher and read about the riding's political history and demographics.

Candidates

Note: a * indicates an incumbent candidate.

Ted Falk (Conservative Party of Canada) *

Janine Gibson (Green Party of Canada)

Nöel Gautron (People’s Party of Canada)

Trevor Kirczenow (Liberal Party of Canada)

2019 Federal Election

Conservative incumbent Ted Falk won re-election with nearly 66 per cent of the vote, and more than 31,000 votes. Falk was first elected in a 2013 by-election after Tory MP Vic Toews announced his retirement.

History

Provencher is the oldest original riding in Manitoba.

In 1870 the province joined the Canadian Confederation. One year later, the riding of Provencher was created.

George-Étienne Cartier, who is considered a “father of confederation”, was elected MP in 1872.

Metis Leader Louis Riel won the riding from Cartier as an Independent. He served until 1875.

For the majority of the last 62 years, the riding has been held by the Tories. Liberals Mark Smerchanski and David Iftody both won elections in the riding during this time. Neither served longer than two terms.

The Conservatives have held the riding for the past 21 years. Ted Falk succeeded Vic Toews, who had held the riding for 13 years prior to his retirement.

Boundaries

Provencher covers the majority of Manitoba’s southeast regions.

The Red River roughly borders the west of the riding, with the U.S. border to the south and Ontario to the east.

It includes the rural municipalities of De Salaberry, Emerson, Niverville, Ritchot, Springfield, Steinbach, Reynolds, and Whitemouth.

Industries

Provencher’s main industries are agricultural, with large pig, poultry, and dairy farms in the west centre.

It includes a campus of Red River College.

The riding contains parts of Birds Hill Provincial Park.

Demographics

Note: according to Statistics Canada’s 2016 census data

• Has a population of 99,946

• Average income in the riding is $43,423

• 4 per cent identify of the population as a visible minority

• 12.8 per cent of the population identifies as Indigenous