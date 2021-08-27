WINNIPEG -- Find out who's running in Saint Boniface--Saint Vital and read about the riding's political history and demographics.

Candidates

Note: A * indicates an incumbent candidate.

Shola Agboola – Conservative Party of Canada

Jane MacDiarmid – People’s Party of Canada

Laurent Poliquin – Green Party of Canada

Dan Vandal – Liberal Party of Canada*

Meghan Waters - NDP

2019 Federal Election

When then-incumbent Conservative Shelly Glover announced she would not run for re-election in 2015, the riding was left open for a new candidate to take over. Former Winnipeg city councillor Dan Vandal won the riding for the Liberal Party, and was re-elected in the 2019 election.

History

The riding of St. Boniface was created in 1925.

It was renamed to Saint Boniface - Saint Vital during the 2012 electoral redistribution.

It’s been historically Liberal since it was created. In the riding’s 96 years, the Tories have only been elected four times.

Boundaries

Includes the former downtown of Saint Boniface.

It sits to the east of the Red River, with the Canadian Pacific Railway bordering the north of the riding.

The southeast of the riding extends almost to Red River Floodway.

Industries

Saint Boniface is home to many tourist attractions, including old city hall, the historic Fort Gibraltar and the grave of Metis leader Louis Riel.

The riding includes The Royal Canadian Mint, which makes 55 billion coins for more than 75 countries.

Includes the Université de Saint-Boniface and the St. Boniface Hospital.

The east section of the riding includes a number of rail yards, an oil refinery, stockyards, and food processing plants.

Demographics

Note: according to Statistics Canada’s 2016 census data

• Has a population of 89,818

• Average income in the riding is $48,198

• 19.3 per cent identify of the population as a visible minority

• 12.4 per cent of the population identifies as Indigenous