WINNIPEG -- Manitobans can find out more information on the riding of Winnipeg Centre, including who is running, the riding's political history and demographics.

Candidates

2019 Federal Election

New Democrat Leah Gazan won the riding by over 2,300 votes, regaining an NDP stronghold after a sole term from Liberal incumbent Robert-Falcon Ouellette. Previously, NDP MP Pat Martin had held the riding for six consecutive terms.

History

• The riding was first created in 1914, electing a unionist MP in 1917.

• The riding swung to the left following the 1919 General Strike.

• In 1921, it elected Labour Independent J.S. Woodsworth.

• In 1924, the riding was turned into Winnipeg North Centre, until 1997. It was then re-created as Winnipeg Centre.

• From 1997 to 2011, the riding was held by NDP MP Pat Martin.

• It swung to the centre in 2015, electing Liberal MP Robert-Falcon Ouellette.

Boundaries

• Winnipeg Centre sits between the Assiniboine River and the Canadian Pacific Railway.

• It is bordered on the east by the James Richardson International Airport and on the west by the Red River.

Industries

• The riding includes the large majority of downtown Winnipeg including Portage Place Shopping Centre, and the Exchange District.

• It includes the Health Sciences Centre, along with the University of Winnipeg and a number of Red River College campuses.

• The riding is home to the Manitoba Legislative Building, the Hudson’s Bay Company, and the Great West Life building.

Demographics

Note: according to Statistics Canada’s 2016 census data

• Has a population of 85,949

• Average income in the riding is $33,542

• 39.8 per cent identify of the population as a visible minority

• 18.5 per cent of the population identify as Indigenous