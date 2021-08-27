Advertisement
Election 2021 Riding Profile: Winnipeg Centre
WINNIPEG -- Manitobans can find out more information on the riding of Winnipeg Centre, including who is running, the riding's political history and demographics.
Candidates
- Bhavni Bhakoo (People’s Party of Canada)
- Andrew Brown (Green Party)
- *Leah Gazan (NDP)
- Paul Ong (Liberals)
2019 Federal Election
New Democrat Leah Gazan won the riding by over 2,300 votes, regaining an NDP stronghold after a sole term from Liberal incumbent Robert-Falcon Ouellette. Previously, NDP MP Pat Martin had held the riding for six consecutive terms.
History
• The riding was first created in 1914, electing a unionist MP in 1917.
• The riding swung to the left following the 1919 General Strike.
• In 1921, it elected Labour Independent J.S. Woodsworth.
• In 1924, the riding was turned into Winnipeg North Centre, until 1997. It was then re-created as Winnipeg Centre.
• From 1997 to 2011, the riding was held by NDP MP Pat Martin.
• It swung to the centre in 2015, electing Liberal MP Robert-Falcon Ouellette.
Boundaries
• Winnipeg Centre sits between the Assiniboine River and the Canadian Pacific Railway.
• It is bordered on the east by the James Richardson International Airport and on the west by the Red River.
Industries
• The riding includes the large majority of downtown Winnipeg including Portage Place Shopping Centre, and the Exchange District.
• It includes the Health Sciences Centre, along with the University of Winnipeg and a number of Red River College campuses.
• The riding is home to the Manitoba Legislative Building, the Hudson’s Bay Company, and the Great West Life building.
Demographics
Note: according to Statistics Canada’s 2016 census data
• Has a population of 85,949
• Average income in the riding is $33,542
• 39.8 per cent identify of the population as a visible minority
• 18.5 per cent of the population identify as Indigenous