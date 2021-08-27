WINNIPEG -- Find out who is running in Winnipeg South Centre and read about the riding's political history and demographics.

Candidates

Note: an * indicates an incumbent candidate.

Joyce Bateman – Conservative Party of Canada

Jim Carr- Liberal Party of Canada

Douglas Hemmerling – Green Party of Canada

Julia Riddell – NDP

Chase Wells – People’s Party of Canada

2019 Federal Election

Liberal incumbent Jim Carr managed to hold on to the riding, with more than 22,000 votes. In the 2015 election, Carr beat out the PC's then-incumbent Joyce Bateman, leading to his first term in federal politics – though the Liberal MP also served a term as MLA for Fort Rouge in 1988.

History

The riding was first created in 1925 when the Winnipeg South and Winnipeg Centre ridings were joined together.

In 1976, the riding was dissolved and the land was distributed to three other ridings.

Winnipeg South Centre was re-created in 1987.

It remained Liberal until Tory candidate Joyce Bateman ended a 20+ year Liberal streak in the riding, when she was first elected in 2011.

It swung back to the Liberals in 2015 when Jim Carr was elected. He held on to the riding again during the 2019 election.

Boundaries

The south-banks of the Assiniboine River and east banks of the Red River act as natural boundaries for Winnipeg South Centre.

The riding stretches south to Bishop Grandin Boulevard.

The riding includes the neighbourhoods of Fort Rouge, River Heights, and Fort Garry.

Industries

The riding includes Canadian Mennonite University and the former Kapyong Barracks.

Demographics

Note: according to Statistics Canada’s 2016 census data

• Has a population of 93,053

• Average income in the riding is $58,907

• 18.2 per cent identify of the population as a visible minority

• 7.7 per cent of the population identifies as Indigenous