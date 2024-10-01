Electrical malfunction causes Winnipeg house fire: WFPS

A bungalow is significantly damaged after an early afternoon fire Tuesday.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews arrived around 1 p.m. after being called to a house fire in the 1000 block of Simpson Avenue.

When they arrived, heavy smoke was seen coming from the single-family bungalow. Crews then began fighting the fire from inside the house.

Twenty minutes later, the fire was declared under control.

One person was assessed at the scene but did not need to go to the hospital.

WFPS said the fire was accidental and caused by an electrical malfunction.

It was unable to provide a damage estimate, but said the house had significant water, smoke, and fire damage.