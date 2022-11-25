Elementary students in Manitoba hospitalized after ingesting cannabis gummies: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are investigating after three students, ranging in age from five to nine years old, became ill from eating cannabis gummies.

According to RCMP, officers were called to an elementary school in Shilo, Man. after receiving a report that three children became ill during the school day on Wednesday.

Mounties said one of the children needed to be taken to hospital by ambulance, while the other two children were taken to hospital by their parents. All three were treated and later released.

Investigators determined that the kids inadvertently ingested cannabis gummies on the school bus.

“At this point, we believe a child brought the edibles onto the bus and shared them with the other children thinking it was candy,” said Corporal Julie Courchaine of the Manitoba RCMP in a news release.

The investigation into the incident continues. RCMP said they are working with the school and the parents who were impacted.