WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Elmwood-Transcona byelection set for today

    The federal byelection in Elmwood-Transcona is set to take place on Monday.

    Candidates include the NDP’s Leila Dance, the Conservative’s Colin Reynolds, Ian MacIntyre for the Liberals, the Green Party’s Nicolas Geddert, as well as Sarah Couture for the People’s Party of Canada and Zbig Strycharz with the newly formed Canadian Future Party.

    The byelection was triggered after MP Daniel Blaikie resigned earlier in the year.

    Polls open at 8:30 a.m. and will close at 8:30 p.m.

