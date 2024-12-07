Employee, customers bear-sprayed in brazen daytime robbery: Police

A man and a teenager are facing several charges after a robbery in the 2300 block of McPhillips Street.

According to police, the incident took place at Canadian Tire around 9 a.m. Thursday.

Officers alleged two suspects, a 26-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, attempted to steal a 55-inch television from the store. Police said the man was confronted by a staff member and began physically assaulting the employee, dropping the television in the process. The suspect was subdued by nearby customers and staff.

Police said the teenager then took out a can of bear spray and sprayed its contents at another employee, which also affected 15 staff and customers close by. The boy tried getting the television, but other customers and staff intervened.

The victims sustained minor injuries and didn’t require medical attention.

The suspects and the victims weren’t known to each other.

The 16-year-old boy faces numerous charges, including robbery, possessing a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and possessing body armour without a valid permit. He was released on an undertaking.

Dominic Stanley Joseph Martins, 26, was charged with robbery and was detained in custody. The charge hasn’t been tested in court.