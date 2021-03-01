WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have charged a 13-year-old male after a man was stabbed on Friday.

On Feb. 26, police were called to a business in the 200 block of Isabel Street around 3:50 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Police said when they got to the scene a 41-year-old man was suffering from a stab wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but later upgraded to stable condition.

Police took a youth into custody.

According to police, investigators determined that a suspect went into the convenience store without a face mask and the employee asked him to wear one.

Police allege the suspect became upset, and the employee was stabbed after several food items were purchased.

The 13-year-old was found in the West Alexander area and police have charged him with assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.

He remains in custody and the charges against him have not been proven in court.