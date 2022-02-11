Excitement to cautious concern: Manitoba's plan to lift restrictions gets mixed reactions

Manitoba's plan to lift restrictions by mid-March is drawing mixed reactions – with some industries calling it a monumental move, while others are calling for a cautious reopening.

Manitobans have been living under varying forms of public health order restrictions for the better part of two years – but that is coming to an end.

READ MORE: Manitoba ending all COVID-19 restrictions by March 15

"It certainly feels too soon," said Cathy Gardiner, executive director of Winnipeg's Learning and Growing Daycare, which was recently forced to close for 10 days because so many people got the virus.

"It presents a unique set of circumstances for us, in that all of our children are under the age of 5 and can't be vaccinated.”

Gardiner said even though the provincial mask mandate will be lifting by March 15, her staff will likely continue to wear them for now.

Virologist Jason Kindrachuk said while the risks are lower for young children, they aren't zero. He said people should be cautious as restrictions ease, especially those at higher risk.

"The unfortunate reality with this disease is that it has had a disproportionate effect on specific populations. That includes people who are immunocompromised, people who are elderly, people that were in disadvantaged communities," he said.

"We don't have to change everything we've been doing for two years because we can. So still maintaining good behaviours is important."

LIFTING OF CAPACITY LIMITS IS 'MONUMENTAL' FOR RESTAURANTS: ASSOCIATION

Manitoba's Restaurant and Food Services Association said it was a 'monumental' move for the province to lift capacity limits at restaurants on Feb. 15.

"When you are operating at 50 per cent capacity, you are losing money. You are losing money every single day," said Shaun Jeffrey, CEO of the association.

Jeffrey said the late winter months can be a slow period for restaurants, so these changes are coming at a good time.

"Seeing a full restaurant, it's few and far between in this time of year. It is notoriously one of our slower times of the year," he said, adding restaurants are looking forward to the high-volume days.

"We need those days to be able to really float the boat for the rest of the week."

Restaurants are not the only industry praising the changes.

"This is a really nice piece of news – it's been a tough two years," said Paul Taylor, owner of the Brickhouse Gym.

Taylor said the fitness industry has been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic because they can't use other revenue streams like delivery or pickup, yet they still face the same maintenance costs.

"I am just really happy to see that we are taking this step. I think that it is high time, I think people are ready for it," he said. "I think that it might be a little bit scary for some individuals still, but once they get in the groove of things, they are going to enjoy what it feels like to get that taste of normal again."

Capacity limits at gyms are set to be lifted when the new health orders take effect on Feb. 15, though proof of vaccination will still be required until March 1.

MANITOBA TEACHERS' SOCIETY CALLS FOR CAUTIOUS APPROACH

While some are celebrating the news of eased restrictions, the Manitoba Teachers' Society (MTS) is calling for a cautious approach to reopening in light of the new health orders.

"If anything, two years of pandemic has taught us that there is a sense of unpredictability with all of this," said MTS President James Bedford.

No major changes are coming to classrooms under the new rules, though capacity limits for youth indoor sports are being lifted.

Bedford said reopening will be good for students, but the province should make changes to the rules if needed.

"We need to always be conscious of how rapidly things can change," he said. "And we also need to be cautious of that school environment, where bringing a lot of young people together in sometimes relatively closed locations in a classroom and I think we need to be cautious and wary of that."

-with files from CTV News Winnipeg staff