Manitoba ending all COVID-19 restrictions by March 15

Manitoba has announced it is speeding up the relaxing of public health orders in the province, which includes setting a date on ending proof of vaccination requirements and removing the mask mandate.

Starting Feb. 15, the province will move to the yellow, or caution level on the pandemic response system. This will eliminate capacity limits in venues such as restaurants, licensed premises, entertainment venues, indoor and outdoor sporting events and gatherings at private residences.

The province also released a timeline for removing proof of vaccination requirements for places. According to a release, requirements will be removed March 1 in most settings.

The province said mask requirements and other restrictions will be lifted effective March 15.

