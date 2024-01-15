Extreme cold warning ends in Winnipeg, remains in southwestern Manitoba

Winnipeg is no longer under an extreme cold warning, but other areas of Manitoba will still need to bundle up.

As of Monday afternoon, Environment and Climate Change Canada removed Winnipeg from the extreme cold warning it issued last week.

However, southwestern Manitoba is still expected to deal with extreme cold over several days, due to an arctic air mass passing over the prairie provinces.

Communities impacted include Brandon, Dauphin, Russell, Minnedosa and Gladstone.

The extreme cold and wind speeds ranging from 15 to 30 kilometres per hour are expected to bring wind chills between minus 40 and minus 50.

The cold weather is expected to extend into Tuesday.