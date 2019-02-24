

CTV Winnipeg





Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Winnipeg.

A period of cold wind chills is expected, with values expected to fall to the -40 to -43 range Sunday night through Monday morning.

Environment Canada advises to dress warmly and use many layers that can be removed if you get to warm, as well as to watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Do not leave your pets outside for extended periods of time, if it’s too cold for you it’s too cold for them.

To report severe weather, send an email to MBstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #MBStorm.