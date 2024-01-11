WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Extreme cold warnings in parts of Manitoba set in

    Areas marked in red show parts of the province under an extreme cold warning as of Jan. 11, 2024. (Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada) Areas marked in red show parts of the province under an extreme cold warning as of Jan. 11, 2024. (Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada)

    While the snow fall warnings across parts of Manitoba have been lifted, a new set of extreme cold warnings are in place thanks to an arctic air mass moving in.

    Parts of northern and southwestern Manitoba have been placed under an extreme cold warning as of Thursday evening. Areas include Brandon and Dauphin, though Winnipeg is not included in the warnings as of 5 p.m. Thursday.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) warns the cold snap is expected to stick around over the weekend, with wind chill values between -40 and -50.

    "Although temperatures may moderate slightly during the day, overnight lows near or below -30°C will occur in parts of the region over the coming nights," ECCC said in the warning.

    Temperatures are expected to rise again by Monday morning.

