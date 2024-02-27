Extreme weather, poor driving conditions force school closures around Manitoba

WINNIPEG
    A number of schools across Manitoba are closed on Tuesday as the mild weather comes to an end and a blast of winter weather arrives.

    These closures comes as Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued weather warnings for a number of communities around the province, including Winnipeg.

    The following schools are closed and buses are canceled for Feb. 27, 2024:

    • Hanover School Division – All schools are closed.
    • Lord Selkirk School Division – All schools are closed, buses are not running and staff are not expected to report to their place of work.
    • Prairie Rose School Division – All schools are closed.
    • Sunrise School Division – All schools are closed and buses are not running;
    • Red River Valley School Division – All schools are closed;
    • Seine River School Division – All schools are closed.
    • Evergreen School Division – All schools closed.
    • Interlake School Division – All schools closed.
    • Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine – The following schools are closed: École Saint-Joachim, École Gabrielle-Roy, École Lagimodière, École Réal-Bérard, École Saint-Jean-Baptiste, École Sainte-Agathe, École Noël-Ritchot, École Pointe des Chênes, and École communautaire Aurèle-Lemoine. DSFM has also cancelled transportation for the following schools : Jours de Plaine, École régionale Notre-Dame de Lourdes and École Gilbert-Rosse.
    • Lakeshore School Division – Schools are closed. 

