Fall fairs, rodeos and Brett Kissel: Events taking place in Manitoba this weekend
Here are some of the events taking place across Manitoba from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2
The Fall Fair
August 30-September 1
Red River Ex Park
Three days of fun including a midway, children’s entertainers, harness racing and fireworks. Tickets required.
Summer of Sound
August 30, 3 p.m.
Assiniboia Downs
Central Canada’s Largest EDM Festival features a diverse lineup of international and local talent. Tickets are required.
Summer of Sound Block Party
August 31, 3 p.m.
Main & McDermot
The music continues with an EDM block party in the Exchange District. Tickets required.
Ashern Rodeo
August 30–September 1
Ashern Rodeo Grounds
The 32nd annual rodeo features bull riding, barrel racing, roping, wild pony races, live music, street dance, fireworks and more. Tickets required.
Rossburn Rodeo and Reunion
Aug 30 - Sep 01
Rossburn Ag Grounds
Rodeo events with wild pony and horse races during intermission, live music and more. Tickets required.
Afro Fall Fest
August 31, 11 a.m.
St. Norbert Arts Centre
Dance to Afro-Caribbean rhythms, shop in an African market, feast on mouth-watering delicacies and enjoy an art exhibition showcasing Black Artists Winnipeg. Tickets required.
Fall on the Farm
September 2
Mennonite Heritage Village, Steinbach
Celebrate the return of fall while reliving the life of early Mennonite settlers to Manitoba. Tickets required.
Winnipeg Design Festival
September 1-30
The festival features a full calendar of discussions, workshops, tours, installations and more inspired by the David Bowie and Queen hit “Under Pressure.”
Tyndall Community Market
August 31-September 1
Tyndall Park Community Centre
Family-friendly fun includes a food park, live entertainment, games and prizes.
Flavour Fusion Fest
August 31, 12 p.m.
Riverview Community Centre
A day of culinary exploration fusing cuisine from up to 10 countries.
Foodtrip Market Food Truck Rally
August 31-September 1, 2 p.m.
IKEA Winnipeg
A celebration of music, community and classic cars.
The 5th Annual StonyRidge Mud Bog 2024
September 1
StonyRidge Campground, St. Laurent
A day of races and muddy fun for all. Tickets required.
Haunted Harbour Ghost Tours
August 30-September 1
Marine Museum of Manitoba, Selkirk
Board the boats to uncover tales from spirits of the past. Tickets required.
The Wave Tour
August 31-September 1, 10 a.m.
Eastern Interlake
Artists in the Eastern Interlake throw open their studio doors for a behind-the-scenes look.
4P Chainsaw Carving Challenge
August 29-September1
Powerview-Pine Falls
Quick carving contests featuring some of Manitoba’s best chainsaw carvers.
Downtown Family Movie Night
August 30, 6 p.m., movie @ 8:30 p.m.
Movie: Wonka
Grab a lawn chair or blanket and some tasty treats to enjoy a movie under the stars.
The Wonderful Worlds of Studio Ghibli
August 30-31
Dave Barber Cinematheque
Movie: The Boy and The Heron
Winner of the 2024 Academy Awards’ Best Animated Feature, The Boy and The Heron follows a young boy as he moves to his family’s country estate and enters a fantastic world shared by the living and the dead. Tickets required.
Brett Kissel
August 31, 6:30 p.m.
Sunrise Credit Union Centre, Minnedosa
Canadian country star Brett Kissel will have heels tapping as he hits the stage in Minnedosa. Tickets required.
Winnipeg Comedy Showcase
August 30, 7 p.m.
Park Theatre
Local comedians bring the laughs. Tickets required.
Dirty Catfish Brass Band Album Release Party
August 30, 8 p.m.
Times Change(d) High & Lonesome Club
Hear the band’s new album “Geddit” performed live, followed by a dance party at Blue Note Park. Tickets required.
Corydon Avenue concert Series
August 30, 7 p.m.
Lilac St. S.
Band: The Revision Band
August 31, 7 p.m.
Cockburn St. S.
Band: Heartbreak Highway
Dance under the stars in Little Italy to live music performed by local musicians.
Gimli Harbour Concert
August 30, 8 p.m.
Band: Dreams & Rumours w/ Mother Groove.
August 31, 7 p.m.
Band: Jerry Sereda
September 1, 7 p.m.
Band: The Goods
Enjoy live music with Lake Winnipeg as the backdrop.
Summer Concert Series
August 31, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg Beach Bandstand
Band: Tone Riders
September 1, 7 p.m.
Band: Sean Taylor Band
Bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy live music at the bandstand.
Assiniboine Park Summer Entertainment Series
August 31, 2 p.m.
Performance garden @ The Leaf
Band: The Secret Beach
Provincial Park Programming
I Collect Rocks: Al Simmons Movie
August 30, 8:30 p.m.
Birds Hill Amphitheatre
Experience the wonderful world of rocks, trees and the great outdoors in Al Simmon’s musical comedy I Collect Rocks.
Choose Your Own Adventure Bear Edition
August 31, 8 p.m.
Gull Harbour Amphitheatre
Put your fate in your fellow audience member’s hands as you try to survive different encounters with a bear. Bring your own chair.
Astronomy Talk and Star Gazing
August 30, 9 p.m.
Spruce Woods Visitor Centre
Learn about the wonders of the night sky in Manitoba’s first Dark-sky Preserve before looking at the stars and planets through the telescope.
Bat Chat
August 31, 7 p.m.
Spruce Woods Visitor Centre
Discover more about the flying creatures from the University of Winnipeg Bat Lab’s Kaleigh Norquay.
Skink Safari
September 1, 10 a.m.
Spruce Woods Winter Recreation Area
Brandon University’s local skink researchers delves into the world of Manitoba’s only lizard before meeting up with park interpreters at a safari location. Bring water and wear sturdy footwear.
Campfire Talk: Save our Skinks
September 1, 7 p.m.
Spruce Woods Visitor Centre
Skink expert Dr. Pamela Rutherford shares more on the northern prairie skink and its habitat. Bring a mug for hot chocolate.
Guided Hike: Moose Tower
August 31, 7 p.m.
Adam Lake Campground Trailhead, Turtle Mountain Provincial Park
Look for animal signs and identify species found in the area along the 1.5 km hike as you head to the top of Moose Tower for views of Adam Lake. Bring insect repellent, sturdy hiking shoes and water.
Family Program: Friend or Foe
August 31, 10:30 a.m.
Alfred Hole Goose Sanctuary & Visitor Centre
Learn the difference of friend or foe in animals, plant life and insects before heading out on a 2.5 km hiking trail for a scavenger hunt to see if you can spot them in the wild.
'Unimaginable tragedy': NHL's Johnny Gaudreau, brother killed while in N.J. for sister's wedding
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
International student enrolment dropping below federal cap, Universities Canada warns
Universities Canada says enrolment by students from outside Canada has fallen below the cap the federal government set on international student visas this year.
'It's absolutely terrifying': Sask. small town struggling with several dog attacks
The mayor of Allan is voicing frustrations over a group of aggressive dogs, saying they've become a threat to community safety.
Julian Ortega, actor in Netflix's 'Elite' series, dies aged 41
Spanish actor Julian Ortega, known for appearing in popular Spanish-language Netflix drama series 'Elite,' has died, the country's actors and actresses union has announced. He was 41.
A toddler cried non-stop during a flight. Two strangers locked her in the bathroom
Two airline passengers who locked a stranger's crying grandchild in a plane restroom have caused outrage in China and sparked a heated online debate on how to handle upset children in public spaces.
Unmarked burials found on site of former Manitoba residential school
A First Nation in Manitoba said they have discovered "indication of human remains" on the site of a former residential school.
Authorities identify family of 3 whose bodies were recovered from a home, car and river
Authorities released autopsy results Friday for three bodies recovered from a home, a car's back seat and a river between New Hampshire and Maine, identifying a man accused of fatally shooting his wife and their 8-year-old son before being shot to death by police.
Winning $1M lottery prize means more time to sleep, B.C. woman says
Winning a $1-million lottery prize will help one lucky Vancouver resident pay off her mortgage – and potentially get more sleep, too.
What a weekend snooze could do for your heart health, according to new research
When it comes to maintaining a regular sleep schedule, sometimes a busy week can throw everything out of whack even when you have the best of intentions.
