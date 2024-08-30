Fall fairs, rodeos and Brett Kissel: Events taking place in Manitoba this weekend

Here are some of the events taking place across Manitoba from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2

The Fall Fair

August 30-September 1

Red River Ex Park

Three days of fun including a midway, children’s entertainers, harness racing and fireworks. Tickets required.

Summer of Sound

August 30, 3 p.m.

Assiniboia Downs

Central Canada’s Largest EDM Festival features a diverse lineup of international and local talent. Tickets are required.

Summer of Sound Block Party

August 31, 3 p.m.

Main & McDermot

The music continues with an EDM block party in the Exchange District. Tickets required.

Ashern Rodeo

August 30–September 1

Ashern Rodeo Grounds

The 32nd annual rodeo features bull riding, barrel racing, roping, wild pony races, live music, street dance, fireworks and more. Tickets required.

Rossburn Rodeo and Reunion

Aug 30 - Sep 01

Rossburn Ag Grounds

Rodeo events with wild pony and horse races during intermission, live music and more. Tickets required.

Afro Fall Fest

August 31, 11 a.m.

St. Norbert Arts Centre

Dance to Afro-Caribbean rhythms, shop in an African market, feast on mouth-watering delicacies and enjoy an art exhibition showcasing Black Artists Winnipeg. Tickets required.

Fall on the Farm

September 2

Mennonite Heritage Village, Steinbach

Celebrate the return of fall while reliving the life of early Mennonite settlers to Manitoba. Tickets required.

Winnipeg Design Festival

September 1-30

The festival features a full calendar of discussions, workshops, tours, installations and more inspired by the David Bowie and Queen hit “Under Pressure.”

Tyndall Community Market

August 31-September 1

Tyndall Park Community Centre

Family-friendly fun includes a food park, live entertainment, games and prizes.

Flavour Fusion Fest

August 31, 12 p.m.

Riverview Community Centre

A day of culinary exploration fusing cuisine from up to 10 countries.

Foodtrip Market Food Truck Rally

August 31-September 1, 2 p.m.

IKEA Winnipeg

A celebration of music, community and classic cars.

The 5th Annual StonyRidge Mud Bog 2024

September 1

StonyRidge Campground, St. Laurent

A day of races and muddy fun for all. Tickets required.

Haunted Harbour Ghost Tours

August 30-September 1

Marine Museum of Manitoba, Selkirk

Board the boats to uncover tales from spirits of the past. Tickets required.

The Wave Tour

August 31-September 1, 10 a.m.

Eastern Interlake

Artists in the Eastern Interlake throw open their studio doors for a behind-the-scenes look.

4P Chainsaw Carving Challenge

August 29-September1

Powerview-Pine Falls

Quick carving contests featuring some of Manitoba’s best chainsaw carvers.

Downtown Family Movie Night

August 30, 6 p.m., movie @ 8:30 p.m.

Movie: Wonka

Grab a lawn chair or blanket and some tasty treats to enjoy a movie under the stars.

The Wonderful Worlds of Studio Ghibli

August 30-31

Dave Barber Cinematheque

Movie: The Boy and The Heron

Winner of the 2024 Academy Awards’ Best Animated Feature, The Boy and The Heron follows a young boy as he moves to his family’s country estate and enters a fantastic world shared by the living and the dead. Tickets required.

Brett Kissel

August 31, 6:30 p.m.

Sunrise Credit Union Centre, Minnedosa

Canadian country star Brett Kissel will have heels tapping as he hits the stage in Minnedosa. Tickets required.

Winnipeg Comedy Showcase

August 30, 7 p.m.

Park Theatre

Local comedians bring the laughs. Tickets required.

Dirty Catfish Brass Band Album Release Party

August 30, 8 p.m.

Times Change(d) High & Lonesome Club

Hear the band’s new album “Geddit” performed live, followed by a dance party at Blue Note Park. Tickets required.

Corydon Avenue concert Series

August 30, 7 p.m.

Lilac St. S.

Band: The Revision Band

August 31, 7 p.m.

Cockburn St. S.

Band: Heartbreak Highway

Dance under the stars in Little Italy to live music performed by local musicians.

Gimli Harbour Concert

August 30, 8 p.m.

Band: Dreams & Rumours w/ Mother Groove.

August 31, 7 p.m.

Band: Jerry Sereda

September 1, 7 p.m.

Band: The Goods

Enjoy live music with Lake Winnipeg as the backdrop.

Summer Concert Series

August 31, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Beach Bandstand

Band: Tone Riders

September 1, 7 p.m.

Band: Sean Taylor Band

Bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy live music at the bandstand.

Assiniboine Park Summer Entertainment Series

August 31, 2 p.m.

Performance garden @ The Leaf

Band: The Secret Beach

Provincial Park Programming

I Collect Rocks: Al Simmons Movie

August 30, 8:30 p.m.

Birds Hill Amphitheatre

Experience the wonderful world of rocks, trees and the great outdoors in Al Simmon’s musical comedy I Collect Rocks.

Choose Your Own Adventure Bear Edition

August 31, 8 p.m.

Gull Harbour Amphitheatre

Put your fate in your fellow audience member’s hands as you try to survive different encounters with a bear. Bring your own chair.

Astronomy Talk and Star Gazing

August 30, 9 p.m.

Spruce Woods Visitor Centre

Learn about the wonders of the night sky in Manitoba’s first Dark-sky Preserve before looking at the stars and planets through the telescope.

Bat Chat

August 31, 7 p.m.

Spruce Woods Visitor Centre

Discover more about the flying creatures from the University of Winnipeg Bat Lab’s Kaleigh Norquay.

Skink Safari

September 1, 10 a.m.

Spruce Woods Winter Recreation Area

Brandon University’s local skink researchers delves into the world of Manitoba’s only lizard before meeting up with park interpreters at a safari location. Bring water and wear sturdy footwear.

Campfire Talk: Save our Skinks

September 1, 7 p.m.

Spruce Woods Visitor Centre

Skink expert Dr. Pamela Rutherford shares more on the northern prairie skink and its habitat. Bring a mug for hot chocolate.

Guided Hike: Moose Tower

August 31, 7 p.m.

Adam Lake Campground Trailhead, Turtle Mountain Provincial Park

Look for animal signs and identify species found in the area along the 1.5 km hike as you head to the top of Moose Tower for views of Adam Lake. Bring insect repellent, sturdy hiking shoes and water.

Family Program: Friend or Foe

August 31, 10:30 a.m.

Alfred Hole Goose Sanctuary & Visitor Centre

Learn the difference of friend or foe in animals, plant life and insects before heading out on a 2.5 km hiking trail for a scavenger hunt to see if you can spot them in the wild.