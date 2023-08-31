Fall Leisure guide released; registration begins in September

Winnipeggers looking to register themselves or their children in extracurricular activities this fall will be able to do so soon.

The city released its Fall Leisure Guide, which includes multiple activities, on Thursday, with registration set for Sept. 12. In addition to the guide, the swimming brochure, which lists swimming lessons in Winnipeg pools, is also available.

Registration begins on Sept. 12 at 8 a.m. for Winnipeg residents. Non-residents can register on Sept. 14 at 8 a.m.

Registration can be completed online or by calling 311.

It can also be completed in person at the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex between 8 a.m. and noon on Sept. 12. In-person registration is also taking place at 395 Main St. and Access Saint-Boniface, and at any city indoor pool during regular operating hours.

People need to ensure they can log into their online account before registration starts.