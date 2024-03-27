WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Family of Bob Murdoch says two-time Stanley Cup winner suffered from CTE

FILE -Philadelphia Flyers center Bobby Clarke (16) pushes Montreal Canadiens defenseman Bob Murdoch (23) into the boards in the third period of an NHL semifinal playoff game, April 22, 1973 in Philadelphia. Bob Murdoch, a two-time Stanley Cup champion and a former NHL defenseman, died at the age of 76, the NHL Alumni Association announced on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo, File) FILE -Philadelphia Flyers center Bobby Clarke (16) pushes Montreal Canadiens defenseman Bob Murdoch (23) into the boards in the third period of an NHL semifinal playoff game, April 22, 1973 in Philadelphia. Bob Murdoch, a two-time Stanley Cup champion and a former NHL defenseman, died at the age of 76, the NHL Alumni Association announced on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo, File)
Share

The family of Bob Murdoch says the two-time Stanley Cup champion suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a progressive and fatal disease associated with repeated traumatic brain injuries.

The Concussion Legacy Foundation said in a statement Wednesday that Boston University CTE Center researchers made the diagnosis after Murdoch died in August at age 76.

The foundation added Murdoch's widow, Bev, released the findings to raise awareness around the long-term effects of repetitive blows to the head in hockey.

The brain study found Murdoch, who was also the NHL's coach of the year in 1989-90 with the Winnipeg Jets, suffered from stage 3 CTE at the time of his death.

Murdoch is the latest ex-NHLer to be diagnosed posthumously with the disease, which can't be confirmed while a person is alive. Doctors can, however, identify suspected cases based on symptoms and neurological exams.

Former NHL enforcer Chris Simon died by suicide last week at age 52. His family said in a statement it "strongly believes" CTE was to blame. The NHL has repeatedly disputed any links between hockey and CTE, including at the league's recent general managers' meetings in Florida.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Regina

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Calgary

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Atlantic

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

N.L.

Northern Ontario

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News