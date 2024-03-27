Family of Bob Murdoch says two-time Stanley Cup winner suffered from CTE

The family of Bob Murdoch says the two-time Stanley Cup champion suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a progressive and fatal disease associated with repeated traumatic brain injuries.

The Concussion Legacy Foundation said in a statement Wednesday that Boston University CTE Center researchers made the diagnosis after Murdoch died in August at age 76.

The foundation added Murdoch's widow, Bev, released the findings to raise awareness around the long-term effects of repetitive blows to the head in hockey.

The brain study found Murdoch, who was also the NHL's coach of the year in 1989-90 with the Winnipeg Jets, suffered from stage 3 CTE at the time of his death.

Murdoch is the latest ex-NHLer to be diagnosed posthumously with the disease, which can't be confirmed while a person is alive. Doctors can, however, identify suspected cases based on symptoms and neurological exams.

Former NHL enforcer Chris Simon died by suicide last week at age 52. His family said in a statement it "strongly believes" CTE was to blame. The NHL has repeatedly disputed any links between hockey and CTE, including at the league's recent general managers' meetings in Florida.