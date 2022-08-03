Fatal plane crash in Manitoba under investigation: TSB

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is investigating following a fatal plane crash in Manitoba Tuesday night.

Portage la Prairie RCMP received a report of the crash at 8:25 p.m., located approximately 18 kilometres southwest of Southport.

When officers and EMS arrived on the scene, a crop dusting plane was found to have crashed into a field. The pilot, a 54-year-old man from Morden, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a Wednesday news release, the TSB said it is deploying a team of investigators to the crash site.

Investigators will gather information and assess the incident.

The TSB notes that its goal is to advance transportation safety, not assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.