WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • 16-year-old dead following shooting, police investigating

    The intersection of Boyd Avenue and Andrews Street where a 16-year-old was fatally shot on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg) The intersection of Boyd Avenue and Andrews Street where a 16-year-old was fatally shot on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg)
    A 16-year-old male has died following a shooting over the weekend.

    According to Winnipeg police, officers responded to a gun call on Saturday shortly after 6 a.m. in the 500 block of Boyd Avenue.

    Police found a teen suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, but died from his injuries.

    The family of the teen has been notified, police said. The homicide unit is now investigating.

    Anyone with information or video surveillance is asked to call police.

