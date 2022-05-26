Father pleads guilty to stabbing death of 3-year-old girl in Winnipeg
A man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his three-year-old daughter.
Frank Nausigimana, who is 29, was arrested in Winnipeg last July in the death of his daughter Jemimah.
He was initially charged with first-degree murder.
Police have said the girl was abducted from her mother at knifepoint.
She was found a short time later with stab wounds.
Nausigimana is hearing impaired and an American Sign Language interpreter translated the court proceeding.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2022.
