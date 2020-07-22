WINNIPEG -- It's been over two weeks since nine-year-old Darius Bezecki died from drowning in the Red River and now his father, Edward Kirton is speaking out.

Kirton said his other two sons are taking Darius' death hard.

“The boys are not doing too good I guess,“ he said. “Danton’s taking it the hardest, he's the oldest, he tried to save him but he couldn’t,” said Kirton.

Since losing Darius, Kirton is now putting out a plea for help.

In an interview with CTV News, he said no one is getting much sleep and added when his surviving sons do sleep they have nightmares.

As they wrestle with the heavy grief he said many times his boys snuck out at night, to make their way to the river, to look for their brother who will never come home.

“It’s not the same, we lived here for six years, it’s not the same without him that’s why everything here reminds us of him,” said Kirton.

Kirton said because of his son's death, they need to find a different home.

“It feels like I’m going to be leaving him here but, just can’t stay here it’s too hard, I don’t want to move, but there’s too many memories here it’s too hard,” he said.

He says he hopes the community of Winnipeg will help him to find a place further away from the river.

“I need a place that’s a good area, with people, safe, the boys can just enjoy themselves,” he said.

They want a fresh start he said. Which will mean they will leave everything from, toys to furniture behind.

“Just think about him all the time, that's all we do is think about him, and everything thing you do reminds you of him, it’s hard,” said Kirton.

Even through the tragedy, Kirton said he’s deeply grateful to all those who searched for his son and who came to support the family during the vigil.

He’s hoping the support continues – as they search for a new place to call home.