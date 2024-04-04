Federal government to launch $1.5B fund to protect affordable rentals
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a new $1.5-billion housing fund will help non-profit organizations acquire more rental units across Canada and make sure they remain affordable.
The new Canada Rental Protection Fund will be included in the upcoming federal budget, to be tabled on April 16.
The fund will provide $1 billion in loans and $470 million in contributions to non-profits and other partners to help them acquire affordable rental units.
An existing rental protection fund in British Columbia is a good "proof of concept" for the initiative, Trudeau told a news conference in Winnipeg.
"They recognize that for every new affordable rental home that is built in their province, four more are lost to investors, to conversions, to demolition, and to rent increases," Trudeau said.
"And this is happening in communities right across the country."
Thursday's announcement was just the latest in a series of new housing measures unveiled by the Liberal government in its campaign-style pre-budget tour across the country.
"We have been and will be rolling out a series of policies designed to address Canada's national housing crisis, culminating with the publication of a plan in advance of the federal budget," said Housing Minister Sean Fraser.
Protecting and expanding the country's rental stock has been a particular focus in recent months as Canadians face skyrocketing rents.
Advocates in the social housing and non-profit space have been calling for a mechanism to help them buy up affordable rentals that might otherwise be sold off to investors.
On Wednesday, Trudeau said the Liberals would add another $15 billion to an apartment construction loan program, bringing available funding to $55 billion.
The loan program was launched in 2017 and has helped create more than 48,000 homes so far. It's aimed at building at least 131,000 apartments in the next decade.
On Tuesday, the federal government announced a $6-billion infrastructure fund to support homebuilding and a $400 million top-up to the housing accelerator fund.
The Liberals say that funding for provinces and territories will come with conditions, including adopting the recently announced renters' bill of rights and allowing fourplexes to be built on residential land in municipalities.
Premiers from several provinces, including Ontario, Saskatchewan and Alberta, have slammed the federal government for overstepping into provincial jurisdiction.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2024.
B.C. man collapsed, was diagnosed with cancer, then got a $3,700 bill
When Andy was diagnosed with aggressive lung cancer, he was shocked, but it was the handling of his medical coverage that left him stunned and deeply upset.
Disney to start cracking down on password-sharing from June, CEO Iger says
Walt Disney's streaming service will start cracking down on password-sharing from June, CEO Bob Iger said on Thursday, as the entertainment conglomerate looks to boost subscriber growth and make the business profitable.
Spread of bird flu spread raises concern for humans, animal health body says
The spread of bird flu to an increasing number of species and its widening geographic reach have raised the risks of humans being infected by the virus, the head of the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Thursday.
Home prices could hit peak levels by next year, set new highs in 2026: CMHC report
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. is forecasting home prices could match peak levels seen in early 2022 by next year and reach new highs by 2026.
DEVELOPING 30 cm of snow, heavy rain, damaging winds: What to expect in the paths of the latest spring storms
Heavy rain and snowfall are expected in much of Eastern and Western Canada, according to the latest forecasts.
No criminal probes into foreign meddling during last two general elections: RCMP boss
The head of the RCMP says the police force did not open any foreign interference-related criminal investigations during the last two general elections.
Merlin the Macaw leaving Halifax for Ontario due to depression and stress
According to a news release from the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, Merlin the Macaw, a resident mascot for the facility, is flying off to Safari Niagara in Fort Erie, Ontario.
'I'm upset, I'm mad': Boy killed by dogs was visiting Edmonton for spring break, grandmother says
An 11-year-old boy who was killed by two large dogs in southeast Edmonton on Monday has been identified as a Grade 5 student from B.C. named Kache.
