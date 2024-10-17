Filling backpacks to help Winnipeg’s homeless

A group of volunteers came together on Wednesday to help Winnipeg’s most vulnerable get the supplies they need.

It’s all part of Backpacks from Heaven – an annual initiative that sees volunteers fill backpacks with essential items for those in need. The supplies include Kleenex, toothbrushes and gloves, as well as winter gear such as tarps, sleeping bags and hats.

On Wednesday, volunteers filled up 150 backpacks.

“It’s to help the people who are getting these backpacks to maybe make a difference in their life,” said Chuck Neufeld, coordinator for Backpacks for Heaven.

Neufeld noted that over the years they’ve been able to help more and people, adding that community members have helped the initiative thrive.

“This is growing incrementally every year,” he said.

“Next year we hope to do over 200 [backpacks].”

Neufeld explained the initiative was started by his son Sean to honour his girlfriend Destiny who died from a drug overdose. Though Neufeld’s son has since passed away as well, he hopes to keep his work going.

“I think it’s important to keep the legacy going that he started,” he said.

“By growing this year by year, I think he’ll look down and say, ‘Good job.’”

- With files from CTV’s Joseph Bernacki and Simon Stones.