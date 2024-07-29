Film Training Manitoba helping Ukrainian newcomers enter industry

WINNIPEG
    Manitoba’s film industry is booming and looking to bolster its ranks with Ukrainian newcomers.

    Film Training Manitoba (FTM) will be hosting a job and career session on Sept. 12 for Ukrainian refugees hoping to enter the province’s film and television sector.

    Film Training Manitoba’s executive director Adam Smoluk made the announcement at the 2024 Gimli International Film Festival on Sunday.

    The free session will include a panel discussion with five industry workers of Ukrainian descent to “share their personal experiences of entering and advancing in Manitoba’s film industry.” The Ukrainian Congress of Canada (UCC) will be on hand to share additional resources with participants.

    The panel includes ACTRA Manitoba’s branch representative and staff from FRANK Digital, a Winnipeg-based video production company.

    “Manitoba has a long history of being a refuge for people from around the world, and FRANK Digital is an enthusiastic partner of this important session to our growing industry.” Libby Lea, FRANK Digital’s vice-president, said in a release.

    The session is scheduled for Sept. 12 at 5:30 p.m.

    More information is available online.

