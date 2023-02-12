Fire burns down Shoal Lake 40 apartment complex

The community of Shoal Lake 40 is rallying together after a fire destroyed a six-unit apartment complex Saturday morning.

Police got the call just after 5 a.m. The Mobile Crisis Response Team Anishinabe Mikinaa was able to wake everyone up and get them out safely.

By the time fire crews from Richer arrived on scene, the entire building had burned to the ground. A few residents were treated for minor injuries, but no one was seriously hurt.

Shoal Lake #40 Chief and Council, programs staff, and Kenora Chiefs Advisory have been working to relocate the 30 displaced community members to hotels in Winnipeg until more permanent accommodations can be found for them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, arson is not suspected.