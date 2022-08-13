Fire crews put out overnight truck blaze

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) is investigating after a vehicle fire in West Alexander Saturday.

Firefighters say they got the call around 1:47 a.m. on August 13. Crews responded to an automatic fire alarm at a warehouse facility in the 300 block of Elgin Avenue.

When fire crews arrived, they found a moving truck parked under the canopy of a warehouse building that was fully engulfed in flames. Crews were able to put out the fire within 15 minutes.

WFPS says the fire was limited to the outside of the building, and no one was injured.