Fire destroys hotel, post office in Manitoba community

A post office and hotel in one Manitoba community are destroyed following an early morning fire on Thursday.

According to the RCMP, officers from the Whitemouth and Lac du Bonnet detachments were called to a fire at a hotel and post office in Rennie, Man., around 3:50 a.m.

Police said no one was hurt as there was no one inside the buildings.

Images from the scene show the Rennie Hotel engulfed in flames with a number of crews members on the scene.

Mounties and the Office of the Fire Commissioner are investigating the cause of the fire.

