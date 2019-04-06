

CTV Winnipeg





One firefighter suffered minor injuries in a fire in a vacant two-story home in the 400 block of Elgin Avenue Saturday.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) says crews responded to reports of a fire around 12:04 a.m.

Once on scene, crews battled heavy smoke and flames for over an hour and a half before getting the blaze under control.

The building suffered significant fire, smoke and water damage.

The WFPS says no one was found in the home and no one else was injured. The injured firefighter was treated on scene by paramedics and did not need to be taken to hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.