WINNIPEG -- A 24-hour delay of a flight to Toronto that originated in Abbotsford, B.C., left some passengers stranded in Winnipeg without answers.

The Flair Airlines flight was supposed to leave Winnipeg at 1:40 p.m. Sunday and reach Toronto by early evening. According to the website for Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport, it won’t be leaving Winnipeg until 1:20 p.m. Monday.

One passenger who boarded in Calgary told CTV News after being told of the full extent of the delay and being given little information or assistance for more than 12 hours, he opted to book a flight with another airline, but still ended up not reaching Toronto until late enough Monday morning to make him late for his first day at a new job.

“There was a delay for one hour. And then they said it will be, like, one hour. Then they changed it to 4:30,” said Vikash Pandey.

Pandey said at around 7:30 p.m., he was told the flight wouldn’t leave until 11:30 p.m. He said he asked to be booked on another flight, but wasn’t given the option.

“And they refused to give anything, a meal voucher or anything. And they kept saying, "We don’t know, we don’t know.”

Pandey said he was also directed to a customer care number that was closed by 8 p.m., and couldn’t find assistance at any gates the flight was moved to.

He said Flair staff finally appeared at a gate, at around 9 or 10 p.m., and distributed meal coupons for passengers. But information was still out of his grasp.

“The crew didn’t have any idea what was going on,” he said.

Then, at around 2 a.m., he was told there was good news and bad news.

“Good news was they have news, bad news was they weren’t going until tomorrow.”

Pandey said an email informed him the flight would leave around 8 a.m.

“At that point, I lost it,” he said, explaining that it was then he decided to book a flight with Air Canada, which didn’t take off until 7 a.m.

MILITARY MEMBER MISSES CHECK IN FOR TRAINING

A woman CTV News spoke with is worried the flight delay could have an impact on her son’s military career.

“I’m really upset by all of this,” said Lacey Warrington, whose 18-year-old son is now late returning to his base in Meaford, Ont., as he was “supposed to check in by midnight.”

Warrington said she last spoke with her son around 3:30 a.m. CT, when he told her he was heading to a hotel to get some rest.

She said he’s been communicating with his supervisors but worries that if the training he is missing is critical, he may have to restart his training, which he is one-month into.

“It’s delay after delay,” she said.

A spokesperson for Flair said the airline is “working diligently to get passengers on their way as safely and quickly as we can.” CTV News expects to get more details from a representative shortly.

This story will be updated.