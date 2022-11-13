Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid
Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka.
Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets.
"Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That's the Adam we expect," said Lindholm. "He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of points (in junior, the AHL) and obviously has a good chance now."
A healthy scratch through 10 of the first 11 games, Ruzicka -- normally a centre -- was playing his third consecutive game and doing so in place of Huberdeau (upper body) on the left side of the Flames' No. 1 line with Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli.
"Pretty easy to fit into that line, easy to play with those guys," said the 23-year-old Ruzicka, playing just his 35th career NHL game. "Just do my job, work hard and obviously the points are going to come."
Tied 1-1, Calgary took its second lead of the first period at 17:22 when Lindholm spotted Ruzicka steaming toward the net on the far wing and set him up with a cross-ice pass that the Slovakian buried for his first of the season.
Ruzicka was also a central figure in Calgary's opening goal at 3:23, flinging a backhand toward the front of the net from the corner that went in off the stick of Lindholm.
"Obviously (Ruzicka) scored tonight, but I liked that Lindy likes who he's playing with," said Flames coach Darryl Sutter. "He was our best forward, Lindy, so maybe we shouldn't be experimenting with him."
The key sequence in the game happened late in the second period with the scored tied 2-2.
Ten seconds into a holding penalty to Flames defenceman Mackenzie Weegar, Mikael Backlund set up Trevor Lewis who went forehand to backhand as he cut across the top of the crease to put Calgary back into the lead.
With the Jets still on the power play for another 1:50, a tripping penalty on netminder Jacob Markstrom led to a 79-second two-man advantage for the visitors.
But Calgary's maligned penalty kill came through to preserve the lead and ultimately the victory. After giving up power-play goals in seven straight games, the Flames have gone a perfect 8-for-8 in the last two games, including 3-for-3 against the Jets in which they didn't yield a shot.
"Sometimes a good kill won't give you much. You just have to take what they give you. Sometimes it's just up and over and a shot and a one-timer," said Dubois. "I thought tonight, maybe 5-on-5 too, we were trying to perfect play it too much."
Rasmus Andersson also had a hand in the offence for Calgary (6-6-2) with two assists.
Neal Pionk also scored for Winnipeg (8-4-1), which entered the night on a 6-0-1 tear and in possession of the league's third-longest active points streak.
Calgary native Josh Morrissey had two assists to continue his red-hot start. The Jets' leading scorer is already up to 13 helpers, which is halfway to his career high of 26 set in 2019-20.
"Not our worst game but we were facing a desperate club. We've got to match their intensity no matter what the situation is," said Pionk.
Getting the start for the Flames, Markstrom made 21 stops to improve to 5-3-2. Among his stops was a highlight-reel effort in the first when he slid across the crease, stacking his pads and windmilling out his catching hand to rob Mark Scheifele.
"That's pretty cool. The stack the pads, that's old school, Ron Hextall maybe?" said Flames defenceman Chris Tanev. "Definitely in those days. But a huge save for us and he made those all night."
Connor Hellebuyck finished with 32 stops at the other end. His record falls to 7-3-1.
FIRST GOAL WINS
Flames scored first for the sixth game in a row, but the team's seven-game winless skid is proof that it hasn't been the recipe for success like it was a year ago. Calgary entered the night with a .250 winning percentage (2-4-2) which tied them with the Ottawa Senators for last in the NHL.
TANEV'S RETURN
After missing five games with an upper body injury, Calgary welcomed back Tanev. However, he did not return to his regular top-four D pairing with Weegar, instead partnering with Connor Mackey, who returned after being a healthy scratch the past two games. Nick DeSimone and Dennis Gilbert, who began the season in the minors but had been the Flames' third pairing for the past two games, were both scratches.
UP NEXT
Jets: Back in action Sunday night when they complete their short weekend road trip in Seattle against the Kraken.
Flames: Calgary plays host to the Los Angeles Kings on Monday, before heading back on the road for a six-game trip.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2022.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Five Canadian cities named among world's best 100 for 2023
Five Canadian cities are among the world’s best, according to a ranking released this week analyzing factors that have shown positive correlations with attracting employment, investment and tourism. Here are the cities that made the list and why.
Ford tells Ontarians to 'wear a mask' ahead of top doctor’s expected recommendation
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is advising the public to 'wear a mask every time possible' a day before the province’s top doctor is set to recommend masking on Monday.
One injury confirmed in 'major explosion' that obliterated Regina home
Emergency services in Regina were on the scene of what they are calling a ‘major explosion’ on Sunday.
'Every option is on the table' as Canadians face higher variable-rate mortgage payments
Following a series of interest rate hikes, countless Canadians with variable-rate mortgages are seeing their monthly payments increase by hundreds of dollars. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of families now struggling to make ends meet as a result.
Climate reshapes life for tenacious gannets on Quebec isle
On Quebec's Bonaventure Island, the ghosts of human habitation from years past and the birds that breed there now in extraordinary numbers tell the same story: of lives lived hard in a place of fairy-tale beauty.
Miami Beach hotel that hosted JFK, Beatles imploded
A once-luxurious Miami Beach hotel that hosted the Beatles and President John F. Kennedy during its 1960s heyday was imploded Sunday after falling into disrepair and abandonment in recent years.
Why ‘play pays’: CEO says fun in the workplace improves productivity
Allowing room for ‘play’ in a corporate setting may foster better engagement from employees and boost company productivity, says one CEO and author.
Elon Musk cuts Twitter's outsourced content moderators
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk is further gutting the teams that battle misinformation on the social media platform as outsourced moderators learned over the weekend they were out of a job.
How Canada has taken on more mortgage debt than any other G7 nation, explained in 5 charts
Borrowing is getting more expensive for those looking to take on a mortgage, but Canada may be facing more challenges than its G7 peers. A CTVNews.ca analysis looks at where we stand compared with other G7 nations when it comes to housing prices and indebtedness.
Regina
-
Possible injuries reported in 'major explosion' in central Regina
Emergency services in Regina are on the scene of what they are calling a 'major explosion.'
-
Police request public help in identifying suspects in east Regina robbery
Police are asking for the public’s help following the late night robbery of a business in east Regina.
-
What you need to know about the Grey Cup Festival
The festivities for the sold out 109th Grey Cup game in Regina are about to begin. Here is what you need to know about this week's Grey Cup Festival in the Queen City.
Saskatoon
-
Administration asks Saskatoon City Council for $25 million to buy downtown arena land
Saskatoon City Council will vote to formally approve the location for the new downtown arena on Wednesday.
-
One injury confirmed in 'major explosion' that obliterated Regina home
Emergency services in Regina were on the scene of what they are calling a ‘major explosion’ on Sunday.
-
RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigating early morning homicide on Waterhen Lake First Nation
Meadow Lake RCMP are looking for information from the public about a suspected homicide on Saturday in Waterhen Lake First Nation.
Northern Ontario
-
One of North Bay’s top doctors tells northerners to mask-up
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise as well as other respiratory infections, federal and provincial medical officials are encouraging people to masks up. The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is recommending the same, when indoors in crowded places.
-
Gravenhurst grocer robbed twice, OPP seek help identifying shoplifters
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating sizable shoplifting incidents that occurred on two separate occasions at a grocery store in Gravenhurst.
-
Ontario gas tax cut to be extended for another year
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced he is set to extend the province’s gas tax cut for another year.
Edmonton
-
New patrol model moves more police to frontline, reduces front counter hours
A redistribution of resources within the Edmonton Police Service is taking effect Sunday, with the organization saying there will be more officers on the frontline.
-
Experts say low diesel supply means Canadians are 'going to pay'
Economists and petroleum watchers are warning even more massive diesel price jumps are on the way, and they'll impact everyone in Canada -- regardless of what you fuel up with.
-
Federal-provincial fight over health transfer percentage points is 'futile': Duclos
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says the provinces' focus on dollar amounts and health transfer percentages is 'a futile fight,' and Canada's premiers should instead focus on achieving results, such as recruiting and retaining healthcare professionals, and getting care to people.
Toronto
-
Ford tells Ontarians to 'wear a mask' ahead of top doctor’s expected recommendation
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is advising the public to 'wear a mask every time possible' a day before the province’s top doctor is set to recommend masking on Monday.
-
Ontario gas tax cut to be extended for another year
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced he is set to extend the province’s gas tax cut for another year.
-
Toronto is listed as one of the best cities in the world. This is why
Toronto has been recognized as one of the top 25 best cities across the globe to live and work in for 2023.
Calgary
-
Experts say low diesel supply means Canadians are 'going to pay'
Economists and petroleum watchers are warning even more massive diesel price jumps are on the way, and they'll impact everyone in Canada -- regardless of what you fuel up with.
-
UCP rejects Wellwood appeal to run for nomination in Livingstone-Macleod
The woman disqualified from running for the UCP nomination in a southern Alberta riding has lost her appeal of that decision from the party.
-
‘We really need help:’ Alberta’s South Sudanese community holds conference to address issues impacting their members
Hundreds of South Sudanese Albertans took part in a first-of-its-kind conference this weekend to come up with ways to address the violence, discrimination and poverty many in their community face.
Montreal
-
Police made previous visit to Que. home where possible femicide occurred: neighbour
The Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que. residence where a man was arrested in connection with his wife's death had been visited by police in the past, a source told CTV News. Donna Callahan, 69, was discovered severely injured at her home in the Montérégie region on Saturday afternoon. She was rushed to hospital, but it was too late.
-
Search underway after car plunges into Lachine Canal; no occupants found
A search is underway Sunday evening for the occupants of a car that ended up in Montreal's Lachine Canal.
-
Jewish groups denounce upcoming Montreal show by rapper accused of antisemitism
A Jewish group is calling on a Montreal venue to cancel a performance by a French rapper whose music it describes as openly hateful and anti-Semitic.
Ottawa
-
'We're not going back to 2020': Eastern Ontario doc on mask recommendation
One of eastern Ontario’s top doctors says a coming mask recommendation from the province’s chief medical officer of health is one of the strongest moves outside of a mandate to help curb the spread of viruses in the community, but a mandate has not been ruled out completely.
-
Here's where Ottawa ranks on the list of the world's best cities
Ottawa is one of five Canadian cities to crack a new list of the top 100 cities in the world.
-
Cancer warning labels on alcohol would not reinvent wheel, Senator says
A Canadian Senator has introduced legislation that, if passed, would require warning labels on alcohol similar to those on cigarettes, cautioning consumers about a link with cancer.
Atlantic
-
Some still without power, heat, financial assistance nearly two months post Fiona
Nearly two months after post-tropical storm Fiona left a trail of destruction across the region, some residents are growing frustrated as they are still waiting for financial assistance.
-
Striking teaching staff, Dalhousie University approve new contract
A new contract has been ratified between Dalhousie University and striking workers about three weeks after some teaching staff walked off the job calling for better wages.
-
Brief power outage in Spryfield, N.S., result of theft: Nova Scotia Power
A copper wire theft at a Nova Scotia Power substation was the root cause to a brief power outage in Spryfield, N.S. on Saturday.
Kitchener
-
'I can't eat another bite': Cambridge crêperie holds competitive eating challenge
The crepe cake is a tasty treat, but on Sunday, three diners didn’t have time to savour each bite as they competed in a crepe cake eating contest.
-
Three transported to hospital after crash involving GRT bus
Waterloo regional police said three people were transported to hospital Sunday afternoon after a crash involving an SUV and Grand River Transit (GRT) bus.
-
Waterloo businesses react to mask recommendation by Ontario’s top doctor
Ontario’s top doctor is expected to make an announcement Monday to urge the public to start masking again in public places in an effort to help overwhelmed children’s hospitals.
Vancouver
-
Woman dead after 'police-involved shooting' in North Vancouver
A woman has died after "police fired shots" in North Vancouver Saturday evening, according to authorities.
-
Severed finger at wedding reception caused by guests behaving 'recklessly,' B.C. judge finds
A B.C. judge has dismissed a couple's bid to sue a wedding venue where one of the guests suffered a "severed finger" during the reception.
-
Senior shoved to ground, threatened with knife on Vancouver street, police say
Vancouver police are searching for a suspect who allegedly brandished a knife in the attempted robbery of a senior on a Strathcona street on Friday.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria airport adds 2nd ride-hailing service
Travellers to and from Victoria International Airport now have another ride-hailing option to get to their destination.
-
Port Hardy Hospital emergency department closed until Monday morning
The emergency department at Port Hardy Hospital will be closed until 7 a.m. Monday, Island Health announced Saturday afternoon.
-
Town mourns death of former Comox Mayor Russ Arnott
Current Mayor Nicole Minions offered her condolences to Arnott's family and the town more broadly in a Facebook post Friday evening.