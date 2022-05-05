Flood situation improving in Arborg, but evacuation alert remains
Officials say an evacuation alert remains in place in Arborg, Man. but pumps are helping the flood situation.
The town said Wednesday night a washout at Highway 7 and 68 is improving.
Crews have pumped 10,000 gallons of floodwater per minute over Highway 68 and into the Icelandic River since Tuesday.
Officials say they will continue until the threat is eased.
Despite the pumps, the town said the Icelandic River has dropped by about a foot since Sunday.
Residents in the southwest part of town, Arborg Hospital and the personal care home remain on an evacuation alert.
However, the town says the pumping is lowering the threat of further flooding.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Some civilians are out, but Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol steel plant may face a different fate
With the evacuation of some civilians from a steel mill besieged by Russian forces in the port of Mariupol, attention is turning to the fate of hundreds of Ukrainian troops still inside after weeks in the plant's warren of underground tunnels and bunkers.
Conservatives accuse PM Trudeau of uttering expletive in heated House exchange
Conservative members of Parliament are accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of cursing during a heated exchange in the House of Commons on Wednesday.
Applying for a passport in Canada? What you need to know
As summer grows closer, Canadians are becoming more and more interested in travelling again — but with reported delays in acquiring or renewing a passport unlikely to end any time soon, here's a refresher on the process of getting a new or renewed passport.
N.S. shooting inquiry: Lawyer calls for witnesses to sort out discrepancies over guns
The inquiry investigating the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia was asked Wednesday to sort out conflicting evidence about how the RCMP responded to a woman who says she alerted police years ago to the killer's arsenal of illegal weapons.
A 13-year-old girl in India told the police she had been gang-raped. Then a police officer allegedly raped her
A 13-year-old girl who was allegedly gang-raped by four men in India, was allegedly raped again by a police officer after she tried to seek his help in reporting the initial attack.
More than 700 homes impacted by flood waters in Peguis First Nation
The chief of Peguis First Nation says more than 700 homes have been affected by flooding in the community.
Young Yankees fan meets hero Judge a day after viral home run ball moment
Tears of joy started to flow as Derek Rodriguez walked down the steps to field level at Rogers Centre on Wednesday, a day after a clip of the nine-year-old being handed an Aaron Judge home run ball went viral.
Conservative leadership hopefuls to square off in debate tonight
Five out of the six candidates vying for Tory leadership will appear on stage tonight for a debate before a room of conservative faithful.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | How drones and 3D-printed weapon technology are revolutionizing the battlefield in Ukraine
As Russia shifts its tactics in Ukraine, opting for less manpower and more powerful weapons, drone technology is revolutionizing the way Ukrainian troops can fight back.
Regina
-
Roe v. Wade highlights disparities in women's health services across Sask.
In the wake of the possibility the U.S. Supreme Court could strike down the 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade, which granted the right to abortion and other women’s health services south of the border, Saskatchewan felt the effects of a reignited conversation regarding the issue.
-
Sask. NDP leader assists in saving overdose victim
Funding for safe consumption sites was discussed again in Question Period Wednesday, not long after Sask. NDP Leader Ryan Meili saved the life of an overdose victim.
-
Regina police conducting special teams training at Mosaic Stadium
The Regina Police Service (RPS) will be conducting special training for its SWAT unit at Mosaic Stadium on Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
2 people suffer serious injuries in stabbing, Saskatoon police say
Saskatoon police are investigating after two people were stabbed.
-
Saskatoon gas prices surge
Prices at some gas stations in Saskatoon surged on Wednesday.
-
Police say U.K. teen was responsible for 'swatting' incidents at 3 Saskatoon schools
Police say U.K. teen was responsible for 'swatting' incidents at 3 Saskatoon schools.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury police arrest accused Walmart shooter
The search for the man wanted for attempted murder in connection to a shooting at a Sudbury area Walmart has ended following a raid in the Donovan.
-
Lawsuit against former Sudbury cop, police board can continue, judge rules
After a court registrar dismissed it, an appeals judge has ruled a lawsuit brought by the victim of a former Sudbury cop can continue.
-
Timmins man wins $100,000 in lottery
A 61-year-old occasional lottery player from Timmins has won big in a recent Lotto Max draw.
Edmonton
-
Smith posts 30-save shutout, Edmonton Oilers blank L.A. Kings 6-0 in Game 2
Mike Smith wanted to atone for a mishandled puck — and he did it in dramatic fashion on Wednesday. The veteran goalie posted a 30-save shutout to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a decisive 6-0 victory over the L.A. Kings in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Warm today, cooldown starts tomorrow
Edmonton has a good chance to hit 20 C for the second time in 2022. But, just like the last time we hit 20 in early April, we'll follow it up with a cooling trend.
-
Applying for a passport in Canada? What you need to know
As summer grows closer, Canadians are becoming more and more interested in travelling again — but with reported delays in acquiring or renewing a passport unlikely to end any time soon, here's a refresher on the process of getting a new or renewed passport.
Toronto
-
Ontario NDP promises provincial dental plan that would 'mesh' with federal one
The Ontario NDP is promising free or low-cost dental care for all low- and middle-income families if elected next month.
-
Toronto police to provide update after human remains found in construction dumpster
Police will be providing an update this morning on their investigation into the discovery of human remains in a construction dumpster in Rosedale earlier this week.
-
Ontario Liberals promise to cap class sizes for all grades at 20 students
The Ontario Liberals are promising to cap class sizes at 20 students for every grade across the province, if elected.
Calgary
-
'Bill 15 is a mistake': ATA raises concerns over reform of teacher discipline process
The Alberta government has passed a bill that changes the discipline process for teachers, and the teachers' association is not impressed.
-
Man killed in southeast Calgary crash identified
The family of a 20-year-old man who died in a crash in southeast Calgary Tuesday has arrived in the city, and are asking for support to help bring his remains home to Ontario.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary's 5-day forecast: Warmer and drier than originally expected
The showers in southern Alberta’s weekend forecast have dropped off significantly.
Montreal
-
Mask mandate to lift in Quebec as of May 14 in most public settings
Quebecers will no longer have to wear masks in public places in order to protect against COVID-19, as of next Saturday.
-
'Example-setting' 20-year sentence for Quebec man who set ex-wife on fire in attempted murder
A Quebec man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for setting his wife on fire in the midst of their separation -- one of the longest sentences ever imposed for such a case in the province, sending "a clear message," according to the Crown prosecutors' office.
-
Quebec opens fourth COVID-19 vaccine appointments to all adults
All adults in Quebec can now book an appointment for a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine if they want it, even if it's not officially recommended for most people, the province's health ministry announced Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
Dr. Justin Maloney, Ottawa's 'Father of Paramedicine', has died
Dr. Justin Maloney, a long-time Ottawa doctor who was instrumental in getting 911 service and advanced care paramedicine in the capital, has died after a battle with cancer.
-
Section of Hwy. 174 closed this weekend for LRT work
The city of Ottawa says both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Hwy. 174 will be closed between Blair Road and Montreal Road from 8 p.m. Friday until 6:30 a.m. on Monday.
-
Foul play not suspected in the deaths of four cadets at Kingston's Royal Military College
Investigators say there is no reason to suspect 'foul play from an outside source' in the deaths of four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont.
Atlantic
-
N.S. man living in hotel speaks to the need for long-term housing solutions
Fifty-seven-year-old Gerry Ackroyd is among 123 Nova Scotians living in a hotel room provided by the provincial government, something he says he never thought he’d have to do.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Lawyer calls for witnesses to sort out discrepancies over guns
The inquiry investigating the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia was asked Wednesday to sort out conflicting evidence about how the RCMP responded to a woman who says she alerted police years ago to the killer's arsenal of illegal weapons.
-
Man who supplied ammunition to Nova Scotia killer to take part in restorative justice
A man accused of unlawfully providing ammunition to the gunman who killed 22 people in Nova Scotia two years ago has withdrawn his guilty plea and will instead take part in a restorative justice process.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener Rangers win game 7 overtime thriller, move on to next round
The Kitchener Rangers have pulled off the upset and are onto the next round of the OHL playoffs.
-
New protective measures installed at Kitchener playground
City crews installed armour stone and planted new trees around the perimeter of the Southwest Optimist Sports Field in Kitchener Wednesday.
-
Where to watch today’s Ontario election announcements
All four of Ontario's party leaders will be starting day two of the election campaign with a big platform announcement.
Vancouver
-
Pregnant woman searching for Vancouver driver who allegedly hit her, then fled
A B.C. woman says she was on her way to visit family on Saturday night when she was struck by a driver at a Vancouver intersection.
-
Rally planned in Vancouver to mark National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls
Dozens of people are expected to rally outside Vancouver City Hall Thursday afternoon to mark the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.
-
This popular B.C. lake will soon have a parking reservation system to reduce traffic congestion
A Lower Mainland lake that usually sees crowds of people in the summer will soon have a parking reservation system to reduce traffic in the area.
Vancouver Island
-
ICBC reverses policy on charging cyclists, pedestrians damages for some collisions
The Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC) says it is changing its policy on charging cyclists and pedestrians for damages when they are at least partly responsible for a collision with a vehicle.
-
Search for missing woman on Vancouver Island continues
The search for a missing woman who arrived on Vancouver Island from Regina last week is ongoing, police say.
-
Woman attacked from behind in Victoria's James Bay neighbourhood, police say
Police in Victoria are investigating an apparently random assault that took place in the city's James Bay neighbourhood over the weekend.