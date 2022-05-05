Flood situation improving in Arborg, but evacuation alert remains

Officials say an evacuation alert remains in place in Arborg, Man. but pumps are helping the flood situation.

The town said Wednesday night a washout at Highway 7 and 68 is improving.

Crews have pumped 10,000 gallons of floodwater per minute over Highway 68 and into the Icelandic River since Tuesday.

Officials say they will continue until the threat is eased.

Despite the pumps, the town said the Icelandic River has dropped by about a foot since Sunday.

Residents in the southwest part of town, Arborg Hospital and the personal care home remain on an evacuation alert.

However, the town says the pumping is lowering the threat of further flooding.