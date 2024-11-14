Fog making travel dangerous in southern Manitoba

Commuters are being encouraged to take precautions on Thursday morning as a dense fog is making driving dangerous in southern Manitoba.

According to a fog advisory from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), fog developed across a number of communities on Wednesday night, causing near-zero visibility in these areas.

The fog is expected to dissipate, and conditions are expected to improve late Thursday morning.

ECCC notes that travel may be dangerous. If your visibility is reduced while driving, you should turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance from other vehicles.