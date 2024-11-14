WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Fog making travel dangerous in southern Manitoba

    A map highlighting the areas under a fog advisory. (Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada) A map highlighting the areas under a fog advisory. (Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada)
    Share

    Commuters are being encouraged to take precautions on Thursday morning as a dense fog is making driving dangerous in southern Manitoba.

    According to a fog advisory from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), fog developed across a number of communities on Wednesday night, causing near-zero visibility in these areas.

    The fog is expected to dissipate, and conditions are expected to improve late Thursday morning.

    ECCC notes that travel may be dangerous. If your visibility is reduced while driving, you should turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance from other vehicles.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Why the new U.S. administration won't have much time for us

    In a column for CTVNews.ca, former Conservative Party political advisor and strategist Rudy Husny says that when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau goes to the G-20 summit next week, it will look more like his goodbye tour.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News