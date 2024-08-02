Folklorama, Ukrainian Festival and Vikings: What's on this weekend in Manitoba
Here is a list of the events taking place across Manitoba from Aug. 2-4, 2024.
Icelandic Festival of Manitoba – Íslendingadagurinn
August 2-5
Gimli
Celebration of Icelandic culture and heritage, featuring a Viking village, strongman contest, live music and more.
Canada’s National Ukrainian Festival
August 2-4
Selo Ukraina, Dauphin
Explore the rich stories of Ukrainian culture through music, dance, food, clothing, crafts and art. Ticket required.
Folklorama
August 4-17
Travel around the world without leaving home at this annual celebration of culture. Ticket required.
Ponderosa Days
August 2-4
Cartwright
The annual August long celebration features a parade, summer markets, Belgium bowling, car and bike show, music and fireworks.
Pioneer Days
August 2
Steinbach
The annual parade kicks off the day, which also includes activities at the Mennonite Heritage Village and concerts.
St. Laurent Metis Days Mud Bog
August 3-4
St. Laurent
An action-packed weekend of mud bogging, traditional square dancing, jigging, children’s activities and more.
Canada Day Beach Blast
August 4, 1 p.m.
Lake Minnewasta, Morden
Celebrate the summer with a sand castle competition, treasure hunt, entertainment, food and fireworks.
Free Admission to Outdoor Pools
August 3-5
City of Winnipeg outdoor pools
Take a dip for free in the city’s eight heated and unheated outdoor pools this long weekend.
Fire and Water Music Festival
August 2-4
Lac du Bonnet
With the Winnipeg River as the backdrop, the festival features independent music, artist workshops and children’s programming. Ticket required.
Rockin’ the Fields of Minnedosa
August 2-4
Lake Minnedosa, Minnedosa
Three nights of rock & roll, featuring Theory of a Deadman, Kim Mitchell, Amanda Marshall, The Trews, Colin James and many more. Ticket required.
Big Sun Festival
August 2-4
Times Change(d) High & Lonesome Club
Two days of music and more at Blue Note Park. Ticket required.
Shake the Lake
August 2-4
Kenora
An August long weekend party featuring a classic car show, boat parade and concerts with headliners Default, Coleman Hell and Petric. Ticket required.
Emancipation Celebration
August 2
Canadian Museum for Human Rights
The museum marks Emancipation Day in partnership with Black History Manitoba, acknowledging the role Black communities play in Canada and reflecting on the legacy of slavery. Shad headlines a free concert. Registration required.
Manitoba Airshow
August 3-4
Southport
Aerial performances, ground-level entertainment and more will thrill people of all ages. Ticket required.
Summer Spark @ Tyndall Park
August 3-4
Tyndall Park Community Centre
Live entertainment, food, community art, vendors and more.
The Eastman Pipers
August 4, 2 pm
Beausejour Daylily Display Gardens
Bring a lawn chair and enjoy an afternoon show.
Wonderful Worlds of Studio Ghibli
August 2-3
Movie: The Secret World of Arrietty
August 3-4
Movie: When Marnie Was There
Dave Barber Cinematheque
Discover the world of Studio Ghibli with a pair of feature films. Ticket required.
Hunchback of Notre Dame
August 2-4
Manitou Opera House
Victor Hugo’s epic tale of love, acceptance and what it means to be a hero put on by a crew of over 70 from across Manitoba. Ticket required.
The Big Bounce Park
August 2-4
Red River Ex Park
The world’s biggest bouncy castle provides a day of fun for all ages. Ticket required.
Green Jelly
August 4, 7 pm
Bulldog Event Centre, 1364 Main St.
The Punk Rock Puppet Show rolls into Winnipeg with Green Jelly and The Convalescence. Ticket required.
Corydon Avenue Concert Series
August 2
Hugo St. N
Band: Men in Cheap Suits
August 3
Cockburn St. S
Band: The Tri Chorders
Dance under the stars in Little Italy to live music performed by local musicians.
Summer Concert Series
August 3, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg Beach Bandstand
Band: Adam T. Elvis
Bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy live music at the bandstand.
Assiniboine Park Summer Entertainment Series
August 2, 6:30 p.m. & 8:45 p.m.
Lyric Theatre
Movies: Elemental & Barbie
August 3, 2 p.m.
Performance garden @ The Leaf
Band: Emma Worley
August 4, 12 p.m.
Leo Mol Sculpture Garden
Band: Winnipeg Jazz Orchestra (Ensemble)
August 4, 7 p.m.
Lyric Theatre
Band: Scott Nolan
Art in the Park Family Program
August 4
Birds Hill Park Amphitheatre & Grand Beach Amphitheatre
A morning of wild arts and crafts put on by a Provincial Park interpreter.
Rock Painting
August 5, 11 a.m.
Paint Lake Provincial Park Beach, Thompson
Rocks and paint supplied for this drop-in session at the beach.
Astronomy Talk & Star Gazing
August 2, 9 p.m.
Spruce Woods Provincial Park Visitor Centre, Carberry
A 20-minute presentation about the wonders of the night sky.
James Webb Space Telescope Presentation
August 2, 9 p.m.
Spruce Woods Provincial Park Visitor Centre, Carberry
Discover the incredible pictures sent back from space by the James Webb Space Telescope.
