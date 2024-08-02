Folklorama, Ukrainian Festival and Vikings: What's on this weekend in Manitoba

Here is a list of the events taking place across Manitoba from Aug. 2-4, 2024.

Icelandic Festival of Manitoba – Íslendingadagurinn

August 2-5

Gimli

Celebration of Icelandic culture and heritage, featuring a Viking village, strongman contest, live music and more.

Canada’s National Ukrainian Festival

August 2-4

Selo Ukraina, Dauphin

Explore the rich stories of Ukrainian culture through music, dance, food, clothing, crafts and art. Ticket required.

Folklorama

August 4-17

Travel around the world without leaving home at this annual celebration of culture. Ticket required.

Ponderosa Days

August 2-4

Cartwright

The annual August long celebration features a parade, summer markets, Belgium bowling, car and bike show, music and fireworks.

Pioneer Days

August 2

Steinbach

The annual parade kicks off the day, which also includes activities at the Mennonite Heritage Village and concerts.

St. Laurent Metis Days Mud Bog

August 3-4

St. Laurent

An action-packed weekend of mud bogging, traditional square dancing, jigging, children’s activities and more.

Canada Day Beach Blast

August 4, 1 p.m.

Lake Minnewasta, Morden

Celebrate the summer with a sand castle competition, treasure hunt, entertainment, food and fireworks.

Free Admission to Outdoor Pools

August 3-5

City of Winnipeg outdoor pools

Take a dip for free in the city’s eight heated and unheated outdoor pools this long weekend.

Fire and Water Music Festival

August 2-4

Lac du Bonnet

With the Winnipeg River as the backdrop, the festival features independent music, artist workshops and children’s programming. Ticket required.

Rockin’ the Fields of Minnedosa

August 2-4

Lake Minnedosa, Minnedosa

Three nights of rock & roll, featuring Theory of a Deadman, Kim Mitchell, Amanda Marshall, The Trews, Colin James and many more. Ticket required.

Big Sun Festival

August 2-4

Times Change(d) High & Lonesome Club

Two days of music and more at Blue Note Park. Ticket required.

Shake the Lake

August 2-4

Kenora

An August long weekend party featuring a classic car show, boat parade and concerts with headliners Default, Coleman Hell and Petric. Ticket required.

Emancipation Celebration

August 2

Canadian Museum for Human Rights

The museum marks Emancipation Day in partnership with Black History Manitoba, acknowledging the role Black communities play in Canada and reflecting on the legacy of slavery. Shad headlines a free concert. Registration required.

Manitoba Airshow

August 3-4

Southport

Aerial performances, ground-level entertainment and more will thrill people of all ages. Ticket required.

Summer Spark @ Tyndall Park

August 3-4

Tyndall Park Community Centre

Live entertainment, food, community art, vendors and more.

The Eastman Pipers

August 4, 2 pm

Beausejour Daylily Display Gardens

Bring a lawn chair and enjoy an afternoon show.

Wonderful Worlds of Studio Ghibli

August 2-3

Movie: The Secret World of Arrietty

August 3-4

Movie: When Marnie Was There

Dave Barber Cinematheque

Discover the world of Studio Ghibli with a pair of feature films. Ticket required.

Hunchback of Notre Dame

August 2-4

Manitou Opera House

Victor Hugo’s epic tale of love, acceptance and what it means to be a hero put on by a crew of over 70 from across Manitoba. Ticket required.

The Big Bounce Park

August 2-4

Red River Ex Park

The world’s biggest bouncy castle provides a day of fun for all ages. Ticket required.

Green Jelly

August 4, 7 pm

Bulldog Event Centre, 1364 Main St.

The Punk Rock Puppet Show rolls into Winnipeg with Green Jelly and The Convalescence. Ticket required.

Corydon Avenue Concert Series

August 2

Hugo St. N

Band: Men in Cheap Suits

August 3

Cockburn St. S

Band: The Tri Chorders

Dance under the stars in Little Italy to live music performed by local musicians.

Summer Concert Series

August 3, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Beach Bandstand

Band: Adam T. Elvis

Bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy live music at the bandstand.

Assiniboine Park Summer Entertainment Series

August 2, 6:30 p.m. & 8:45 p.m.

Lyric Theatre

Movies: Elemental & Barbie

August 3, 2 p.m.

Performance garden @ The Leaf

Band: Emma Worley

August 4, 12 p.m.

Leo Mol Sculpture Garden

Band: Winnipeg Jazz Orchestra (Ensemble)

August 4, 7 p.m.

Lyric Theatre

Band: Scott Nolan

Art in the Park Family Program

August 4

Birds Hill Park Amphitheatre & Grand Beach Amphitheatre

A morning of wild arts and crafts put on by a Provincial Park interpreter.

Rock Painting

August 5, 11 a.m.

Paint Lake Provincial Park Beach, Thompson

Rocks and paint supplied for this drop-in session at the beach.

Astronomy Talk & Star Gazing

August 2, 9 p.m.

Spruce Woods Provincial Park Visitor Centre, Carberry

A 20-minute presentation about the wonders of the night sky.

James Webb Space Telescope Presentation

August 2, 9 p.m.

Spruce Woods Provincial Park Visitor Centre, Carberry

Discover the incredible pictures sent back from space by the James Webb Space Telescope.